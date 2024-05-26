French wheat rating slips, maize sowing slows as rain returns

The condition of French soft wheat declined slightly last week to remain at a four-year low while maize planting slowed, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday, as rain returned to crop belts.

A warm, sunny spell two weeks ago had helped crops and soil dry out after a damp growing season in the European Union’s biggest grain producer.

But showers last week and this week during unsettled weather have raised concern that persisting wet conditions may damage maturing wheat and barley while preventing farmers from completing maize planting.

Some 63% of French soft wheat was rated as in good or excellent condition by May 20, down from 64% a week earlier and 93% a year ago, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday.

The rating was the lowest for the time of year since 2020, when French wheat crops were also affected by heavy rain during planting, FranceAgriMer said in a cereal report.

The good/excellent score for durum wheat, used in pasta, fell to 64% from 66% the previous week. For barley, the winter barley rating was unchanged on the week at 66% while the spring barley score fell to 73% from 74%.

Farmers had sown 78% of the expected maize area compared with 73% a week earlier. That was well behind year-earlier progress of 93% and a five-year average 96% for the time of year.

Two weeks ago maize planting had progressed by 18 percentage points.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gaëlle Sheehan, Michal Aleksandrowicz, Olivier Sorgho and Gus Trompiz; editing by David Evans)