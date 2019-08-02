Fresh Trump Tariff Threat Roils Investors Around World

Global stocks followed U.S. markets lower Friday after President Trump on Thursday threatened to extend tariffs to essentially all Chinese imports.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.5%, led by losses in the basic resources sector. AMS AG, the semiconductor company, was the worst performer in the region with a drop of 13.4%.

In Asia, most regional stock markets declined. Benchmarks in Japan and Hong Kong retreated more than 2%. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite dropped 1.4%. Equities in Australia also weakened.

The drops came after U.S. indexes reversed earlier gains and finished the Thursday trading session down about 1%, in one of Wall Street’s most volatile days in months. U.S. stock futures fell Friday morning, with S&P 500 futures dropping 0.2%.

The tariff move, if imposed, would mark another escalation in the U.S.-China trade conflict and could prompt retaliation from Beijing. The new tariffs would take effect Sept. 1 and cover $300 billion in Chinese goods — including smartphones, clothes, toys and other consumer products. They would come on top of tariffs already imposed on $250 billion in imports from China.

“The market’s worst fears have come to pass in that the fragile trade truce did not last long, just over a month,” said Charlie Lay, a foreign-exchange strategist at Commerzbank, referring to the cease-fire that the U.S. and China reached at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, in late June.

Trump’s announcement comes after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates earlier this week for the first time since the financial crisis. The cut was viewed as a pre-emptive move against worsening global growth in part related to the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Investors sought haven assets such as U.S. Treasurys and the Japanese yen. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield slumped below 2%, falling to its lowest level since the 2016 U.S. election.

“This latest trade salvo by President Trump just after the Fed cut certainly took the market by surprise,” said Eli Lee, head of investment strategy at Bank of Singapore. He said the new tariffs could do more economic harm than previous rounds of levies, and said he was particularly concerned about the consumer sector.

In the foreign-exchange markets, the Japanese currency gained 0.4% against the U.S. dollar after rising 1.3% overnight, its biggest single-day gain in more than two years. The Australian dollar, which is vulnerable to trade concerns, weakened to the lowest since January.

The Chinese yuan hit 6.9769 a dollar in the offshore market, its weakest since November.

A weaker yuan makes it cheaper for U.S. buyers to purchase Chinese goods, helping offset the impact of higher tariffs. But China also doesn’t want a weaker currency to prompt an exodus of capital, which in turn could prompt further currency depreciation.

Mr. Lee at Bank of Singapore said the risk of the yuan breaching the psychologically important 7.0 level against the greenback has increased. However, he added: “It is still not clear if the Chinese will be willing to go down the path of letting 7.0 go rapidly, which will add significantly to trade tensions.”

Exporters and other trade-sensitive stocks led the decline in Asia. Japan’s Sony Corp. and Panasonic Corp. retreated more than 3%. BHP Group Ltd., the world’s largest listed miner, fell more than 3%. In Hong Kong, Chinese videogames giant Tencent Holdings Ltd. lost 2.6% while insurance heavyweight Ping An shed 3.5%.

In Shanghai, Cosco Shipping Holdings Co., the world’s third-largest shipping line by capacity, fell nearly 6%, while China Merchants Securities Co. retreated more than 3%. ZTE Corp., the Shenzhen-listed Chinese telecom-equipment provider, fell 3.5%.

Frank Benzimra, head of Asia equity strategy at Société Générale, said investors should cut exposure to Asia and global equities because the new levies could worsen economic conditions and earnings growth in Asia, where many countries rely on trade with China.

In commodities, global oil benchmark Brent crude was up 2% to $61.72 a barrel, as it partially recovered from a sharp fall on Thursday following Mr. Trump’s tariff threat. Gold gained 1.3%.

