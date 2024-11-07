Friday Shipbrokers Fix Chartering Project with Boskalis to Transport Car Carrier to China for Repair

Friday & Co. Shipbrokers is pleased to announce the successful brokerage of a significant chartering deal between Dutch offshore engineering giant Boskalis and a Chinese charterer to transport the car carrier Floor (formerly Fremantle Highway) from the Netherlands to China. This monumental project entails transporting the vessel—famously damaged by fire last year—aboard Boskalis’ semi-submersible heavy lift flagship, the BOKA Vanguard, for necessary repairs and modifications in Asia.

The Fremantle Highway, en route from Bremerhaven to Singapore in 2023, encountered a fire in the North Sea but was ultimately saved and docked in Rotterdam. Following this, insurers deemed the vessel a Constructive Total Loss (CTL), and it was acquired for a nominal sum. The vessel then underwent extensive modifications in Rotterdam, where all damaged and burned-out decks were cut out making it viable for transportation to China where it will be refitted for use.

Now renamed Floor, the car carrier is set for an extensive restoration in China, after which it will re-enter service under new ownership by mid-2025, offering a swift return to the global fleet amid a pressing demand for Pure Car and Truck Carrier (PCTC) vessels.

A first for Friday

This is a first-of-a-kind project for S&P shipbrokers, Friday & Co. Shipbrokers. Justin Archard, Friday & Co.’s newest broker, has brought two decades of heavy-lift chartering experience to the team and played a key role in orchestrating the complex logistics and negotiations required to secure the ideal transport vessel for Floor.

“‘Brokering this fix with Boskalis, the Chinese charterers and HCS (Hamburg Chartering Services) was an engaging and challenging project,” said Archard. “From initial contact, we thoroughly assessed potential vessels and ultimately selected the BOKA Vanguard for its unrivaled capabilities. I was delighted to be able to advise and facilitate a mutually beneficial outcome for both parties.”

Friday & Co. Shipbrokers provided representation for its client during pre-loading preparations, ensuring their interests were properly safeguarded and worked with the Marine Warranty Surveyor to ensure that the transport environment had been properly prepared and all risks minimised.

“Our efforts ensured that the transport arrangement was thoroughly vetted for safety, accounting for changes in the vessel’s structure post-fire,” Archard remarked. “What was particularly interesting about this shipment was how the bending and twisting characteristics of the ship changed following the heavy steel cutting. Engineers couldn’t know this before loading so this required some practical logic.”

Loading…

Archard was also present at the load-out in Rotterdam on behalf of the client. In preparation for the journey to China, the BOKA Vanguard submerged to a depth of 24 metres over a 12-hour period, allowing Floor to be carefully manoeuvered onboard by tugboats and secured with custom-built supports. This delicate process was completed successfully, thanks to collaborative efforts among Boskalis and other key partners.

Why this rebuild makes sense

Despite significant fire damage, only the car decks of the vessel were compromised. All structural elements below the main deck remained intact, allowing for a cost-effective rebuild in lieu of a lengthy newbuild process.

Project timeline and future operations

The journey from Rotterdam to China has already begun and is expected to take approximately 55 days. Once in China, the vessel will undergo renovations to bring it back into service, addressing a high demand for car carriers in the Asian market.

Key partners

Friday & Co. Shipbrokers collaborated with Hamburg Chartering Services, Boskalis, Koole Contractors, ABL warranty surveyors, Oudkerk Agencies, and Boluda Towage to successfully execute this operation.

Source: Friday & Co. Shipbrokers