FRO – Appointment of CEO

The Board of Frontline Ltd. is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Lars H. Barstad as the Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of Frontline Management AS with effect from 1st September 2021.

Mr. Barstad currently serves as the Interim Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Management AS. Prior to that he held the role as Frontline’s Commercial Director and has previously worked as a trader with Noble Group Ltd and Glencore Ltd in London, as well as serving as Director of Imarex Pte Ltd in Singapore.

Ola Lorentzon, Chairman of the Board, says: “The Board is delighted to have appointed Lars H. Barstad, who has demonstrated his abilities serving as Interim CEO. We are confident Lars will be successful in his work, building shareholder value for Frontline.”

On being appointed, the incoming CEO stated: “I am very grateful for the acknowledgement from the Board and to be appointed CEO of Frontline. I look forward to continue my work with this great team in positioning the company for what I believe is very exciting years ahead for the tanker industry in general, and for Frontline in particular.”

Source: Frontline Ltd.