FRO – Closing under the Share Purchase Agreement with CMB NV

Frontline plc announced that the sale by Frontline of 13.7 million shares in Euronav NV (“Euronav”) to CMB NV (“CMB”) has been completed. On 9 October 2023 Frontline announced that it had agreed on an integrated solution to the strategic and structural deadlock in Euronav, where Frontline had entered into agreements with Euronav to acquire a high-quality ECO fleet of 24 VLCCs with an average age of 5.3 years, for an aggregate purchase price of USD 2,350 million (the “Acquisition”). In connection with the Acquisition, Frontline and Famatown Finance Limited (“Famatown”) had agreed to sell all their shares in Euronav (representing in aggregate 26.12% of Euronav’s issued shares) to CMB at a price of USD 18.43 per share (the “Share Sale”).

All conditions precedent to the Share Sale, including approval of the inter-conditionality of the Share Sale and the Acquisition by the Euronav shareholders meeting and anti-trust approvals, have been fulfilled. The Share Sale successfully closed today and Frontline and Famatown are no longer shareholders in Euronav.

All of the vessels transfer agreements comprising the Acquisition have come into effect, and closing under all of the vessels transfer agreements is expected to take place mainly in the fourth quarter of 2023 and partly in the first quarter of 2024.

As part of the overall agreement, the arbitration action filed by Euronav in January 2023 following Frontline’s withdrawal from their combination agreement has also been effectively terminated, against nil consideration.

Advisors:

DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA is serving as financial advisor to Frontline. Advokatfirmaet Schjødt AS, Advokatfirmaet Wiersholm AS and Allen & Overy (Belgium) LLP are serving as legal counsel to Frontline in connection with the Acquisition.

Source: Frontline