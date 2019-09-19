FRO – Expiration of options to purchase additional Suezmax tankers

Reference is made to the notice of 23 August 2019, whereby Frontline Ltd. announced an agreement with Trafigura Maritime Logistics (“TML”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trafigura Pte Ltd (“Trafigura”) and certain related entities, to acquire ten Suezmax tankers, with two separate options to acquire two plus two additional Suezmax tankers and to the notice of September 12 2019, whereby Frontline and TML agreed to extend the expiry date for the first option to 18 September 2019.

Frontline has elected not to exercise the first option to acquire two additional Suezmax tankers. The second option to acquire two Suezmax tankers has as a result terminated.

Robert Hvide Macleod, Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Management AS commented:

“We added significant scale through our acquisition of 10 Suezmax tankers from Trafigura, and we are satisfied with our exposure to this asset class. We are pleased to see that the tanker market is tightening and earnings increasing in all our segments. Our market view remains positive and supports further fleet growth, but our main focus will be on VLCCs, where we will seek to add exposure.”

Source: Frontline Ltd.