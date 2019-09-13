FRO – Extension of expiry date of first option for two Trafigura Suezmax tankers

Reference is made to the notice of 23 August 2019, whereby Frontline Ltd. (“Frontline”) (NYSE and OSE: FRO) announced an agreement with Trafigura Maritime Logistics (“TML”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Trafigura Pte Ltd (“Trafigura”) and certain related entities, to acquire ten Suezmax tankers, with two separate options to acquire two plus two additional Suezmax tankers.

The first option to acquire two Suezmax tankers expires on 12 September 2019. Frontline and TML have agreed to extend the expiry date for the first option to 18 September 2019.

Source: Frontline