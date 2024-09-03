From Desk to Deck: An Intern’s Time as a Seafarer

This summer, Torvald Klaveness welcomed Magnus Noodt, a marine engineering student from NTNU, as part of our summer internship program. Magnus’s journey has been an invaluable experience, offering a glimpse into the future of shipping through the eyes of the next generation.

Magnus, a third-year Marine Engineering student at NTNU, sought to enhance his practical experience in the shipping industry through an opportunity to work at sea. Intrigued by Torvald Klaveness’s commitment to innovation and sustainability, he applied for the summer internship program and was chosen as the top candidate in a highly competitive selection process.

Just three days after his final exam, Magnus found himself in Santos, Brazil, ready to embark on a journey across the Atlantic aboard the Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) CleanBu vessel, Bangus. These combination carriers are engineered to transport both wet and dry bulk cargoes, seamlessly operating in trades that maximize efficiency with minimal ballast.

From theory to practice

The Klaveness internship program provides students with a unique opportunity to transition from theoretical studies to real-world applications. This hands-on experience allows them to gain a full understanding of ship operations, from the engine room’s intricacies to the vessel’s overall structure.

“Being on the ship and seeing how everything works together was incredible,” Magnus shared. “The practical knowledge I gained is something that theory can’t fully convey.”

Throughout his internship, Magnus was given the freedom to explore different areas and develop his own approaches to how the systems and operations are run onboard the vessel. This autonomy not only enhanced his learning experience but also allowed him to contribute meaningfully to Klaveness’s initiatives.

Reflecting on his experience with the crew, Magnus expressed admiration for the dedication and values that define the company’s culture.

“The crew’s professionalism and Klaveness’s unwavering commitment to high safety standards and sustainability really stood out to me,” Magnus noted. “It’s truly inspiring to see a company that follows through on its promises to reduce emissions and promote a greener future. Plus, I made some lifelong friends along the way.”

Investing in tomorrow

The internship program is designed to foster both professional growth for students and innovation for the shipping industry. Torbjørn Eide, VP of Maritime Personnel in Klaveness Ship Management highlights the programs benefits: “By involving interns in real projects, Klaveness supports their professional development and at the same time benefits from fresh perspectives and innovative ideas. We believe that by investing in the next generation of shipping professionals, we are paving the way for a more sustainable and innovative future for the industry.”

Source: Torvald Klaveness