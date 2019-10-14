From Greenfield Terminal To Trade Hub

A major global port operator has evolved its operations in a South American country from a greenfield terminal to a fully integrated maritime and logistics hub.

DP World’s business in Peru, which began with container handling at the greenfield Port of Callao in 2011, now caters to the needs of customers across the entire supply chain. Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World, visited DP World Callao to assess the progress of the project.

“Our operations in Peru show in action DP World’s strategy of enabling smarter global trade,” said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, group chairman and CEO of DP World. “We run ports, logistics hubs, trucking companies and maritime services providing our customers in Peru with seamless services at every stage of the supply chain.”

“Peru is an optimum illustration of how we are applying around the world the know-how learned at Jebel Ali Port and JAFZA in Dubai. It is a benchmark of what we aim to achieve bringing greater prosperity to the countries in which we work, and to the UAE,” Mr Bin Sulayem added.

Increased investment

Since building the Port of Callao, DP World has increased its investment in Peru. The company acquired Cosmos Agencia Maritima S.A.C. (CAM), which offers maritime services. Reach into Peru was extended when DP World bought Neptunia S.A and Triton Transport S.A, which run logistics hubs, warehouses, bonded storage and trucking. The integrated platform of supply chain services supports customers doing business in Peru and beyond.

DP World’s footprint in the Americas includes a network of terminals in Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Suriname and Canada.

Source: Port Strategy