From January to August China’s import and export trade value was decrease of 3.4% compare to last year

In August 2020, the Maritime Silk Road Trade Index (STI) released by the Ningbo Shipping Exchange showed that the import and export trade index was 143.94 points, down 0.32% from the previous month and up 4.26% year-on-year; the export trade index was 163.11 points, down 1.00% from the previous month , An increase of 9.53% year-on-year; the import trade index was 124.43 points, up 0.59% month-on-month and down 2.02% year-on-year.

From January to August, China total import and export trade value was US$2,853.519 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 3.39%. Among them: the total export trade value was US$1571.138 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 2.29%; the total import trade value was US$1282.381 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 4.71%.

China’s trade with continents

From January to August, the import and export trade value between China and Asia was US$1,469.7 billion, down 2.8% year-on-year, accounting for 51.5% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 750.5 billion U.S. dollars, down 3.5% year-on-year; the import trade value was 719.3 billion U.S. dollars, down 2.1% year-on-year.

From January to August, the import and export trade value between China and Europe was US$562.1 billion, down 1.5% year-on-year, accounting for 19.7% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 332.2 billion U.S. dollars, up 2.4% year-on-year; the import trade value was 229.9 billion U.S. dollars, down 6.8% year-on-year.

From January to August, the import and export trade value between China and Africa was US$116.4 billion, down 15.3% year-on-year, accounting for 4.1% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 69.2 billion U.S. dollars, down 5.0% year-on-year; the import trade value was 47.2 billion U.S. dollars, down 27.0% year-on-year.

From January to August, the import and export trade value between China and North America was US$383.3 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 4.1%, accounting for 13.4% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 290.8 billion U.S. dollars, down 3.0% year-on-year; the import trade value was 92.6 billion U.S. dollars, down 7.3% year-on-year.

From January to August, the import and export trade value between China and Latin America was US$195.9 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 4.2%, accounting for 6.9% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 89.4 billion U.S. dollars, down 8.0% year-on-year; the import trade value was 106.6 billion U.S. dollars, down 0.8% year-on-year.

From January to August, the import and export trade value between China and Oceania was US$125.5 billion, down 1.8% year-on-year, accounting for 4.4% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 39.1 billion U.S. dollars, up 8.4% year-on-year; the import trade value was 86.4 billion U.S. dollars, down 5.8% year-on-year.

Source: Ningbo Shipping Exchange