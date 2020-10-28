From January to September, China’s import and export trade value was decrease of 1.6% compared to last year

In September 2020, the Maritime Silk Road Trade Index (STI) released by the Ningbo Shipping Exchange showed that the import and export trade index was 154.75 points, up 7.51% from the previous month and up 11.58% year-on-year; the export trade index was 166.23 points, up1.91% from the previous month , an increase of 9.92% year-on-year; the import trade index was 143.07 points, up 14.99% month-on-month and up 13.61% year-on-year.

From January to September, China total import and export trade value was US$3,296.0 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 1.6%. Among them: the total export trade value was US$1810.9 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 0.8%; the total import trade value was US$1485.1 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 2.6%.

China’s trade with continents

From January to September, the import and export trade value between China and Asia was US$1,698.5 billion, down 1.3% year-on-year, accounting for 51.5% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 862.6 billion U.S. dollars, down 2.4% year-on-year; the import trade value was 835.8 billion U.S. dollars, down 0.1% year-on-year.

From January to September, the import and export trade value between China and Europe was US$647.1 billion, up 0.2% year-on-year, accounting for 19.6% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 380.8 billion U.S. dollars, up 3.5% year-on-year; the import trade value was 266.3 billion U.S. dollars, down 4.0% year-on-year.

From January to September, the import and export trade value between China and Africa was US$133.8 billion, down 13.0% year-on-year, accounting for 4.1% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 79.7 billion U.S. dollars, down 2.9% year-on-year; the import trade value was 54.0 billion U.S. dollars, down 24.6% year-on-year.

From January to September, the import and export trade value between China and North America was US$447.0 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 1.2%, accounting for 13.6% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 339.1 billion U.S. dollars, down 0.1% year-on-year; the import trade value was 107.9 billion U.S. dollars, down 4.3% year-on-year.

From January to September, the import and export trade value between China and Latin America was US$226.3 billion, a year-on-year decrease of 2.5%, accounting for 6.9% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 103.6 billion U.S. dollars, down 6.9% year-on-year; the import trade value was 122.7 billion U.S. dollars, up 1.5% year-on-year.

From January to September, the import and export trade value between China and Oceania was US$142.7 billion, down 2.0% year-on-year, accounting for 4.3% of China’s total import and export value. The export trade value was 45.0 billion U.S. dollars, up 8.1% year-on-year; the import trade value was 97.7 billion U.S. dollars, down 6.1% year-on-year.



Source: Ningbo Shipping Exchange