From Sea to Savings: How MSC Short Sea Shipping is Reducing CO2 and Costs

Reducing the environmental impact of transporting goods is one of the key ways we can reduce our overall impact on the planet’s health. In Europe, road transport currently accounts for over half of all tonne-kilometers, with maritime second at under a third, according to Eurostat data. There is, therefore, a significant opportunity to make changes that will have a positive impact, and one of the simplest is to increase the use of Short Sea Shipping routes.

Short Sea Shipping is one of the EU’s chosen ways to meet its targets of cutting 60% of greenhouse gas emissions from transportation by 2050. It is motivating the increased use of SSS through investments in ports and port operations, as well as creating efficiencies with inland transportation and new technologies. And it is mandating the necessary changes through regulatory pressure.

As a result, Short Sea Shipping is set to grow, and MSC is one of the leading providers in Europe with the widest network of ports and experts across the region.

Switching from road to sea

As an enabler of global supply chains, the shipping industry has a responsibility to act by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. At MSC we are committed to achieve net zero decarbonisation by 2050, working with our customers to achieve their own climate targets by adopting lower emission modes of transportation while meeting increasingly strict environmental regulations.

Luca Russo, Senior Trade Manager, MSC said, “Shifting from road to sea can represent more sustainable solutions to reduce our customers’ carbon footprint. An example of how such intermodality fosters sustainable freight transport is Turkey to Germany. We can use short sea routes and our extensive rail network from Trieste to help reduce emissions and shorten transit times, only using trucks for the final mile.”

Simple solutions, expert advice

Traditionally, Short Sea Shipping has been considered more complex than using road transport. However, MSC removes that complexity by providing a single point of contact and combining the different transport modes at our disposal to deliver energy efficient and on-time shipping.

MSC has a dedicated team of experts in every country with a combination of in-depth sector experience and local knowledge. We understand how to create tailored door-to-door solutions that meet every customer’s specific needs, often with Short Sea Shipping being the main component of the route. In addition, MSC has continually invested in its inland transportation and logistics solutions to provide customers with a holistic approach for their cargo movement.

Michela Fonda, Vice President, MSC said, “Short Sea Shipping is the perfect solution for transporting goods throughout Europe. All you need to do is talk to one of our experts and we will ensure your goods reach the right place at the right time, leveraging our global network to capitalise on energy efficiencies and ensure the most environmentally friendly routes. We may well end up using a combination of any or all of the transport solutions at our disposal including cargo ships, trains, barges and trucks. But you don’t have to worry about that because we’ll handle the integration seamlessly. Using MSC’s short sea shipping service is very simple.”

Efficient and flexible

Short Sea Shipping is highly flexible. We are able to control when the ships depart and arrive, we are not subject to the disruptions that can affect road transport, and there are very rarely any capacity issues for our Short Sea routes. It means we can ensure goods reach their destinations swiftly and sustainably, without compromising on efficiency or reliability.

Carlos Espanol, Trade Manager, MSC said, “Ultimately, we have to change our mindsets to decarbonise supply chains. Making the necessary changes can provide some challenges. For example, there is a common misconception that Short Sea Shipping is slower than conventional transportation modes. However, once the initial planning is in place, the consistent flow of goods very quickly negates any schedule change and is actually more flexible in terms of peaks and troughs in cargo flow. It also means reduced costs, which is always an imperative for any business.”

The MSC experts are ready to support your drive to reduce your costs and your environmental impact by using Short Sea Shipping as an integral part of your logistics supply chain.

