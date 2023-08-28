From Sea to Shore: Transitioning from a Career at Sea to a Fulfilling Onshore Journey

The life of a seafarer is an adventurous and daring one, often characterised by the thrill of sailing through open waters, the mesmerizing sunsets on the horizon, and the camaraderie shared with fellow crew members.

Yet, there comes a time when many seafarers contemplate transitioning from a career at sea to a new journey onshore. This transition can be both exciting and challenging, but with the right guidance, resources, and determination, it can lead to a rewarding and fulfilling onshore career.

Challenges

Transitioning from a career at sea to a career onshore can be both exciting and challenging. While the skills and experiences gained at sea are valuable, there are several challenges that you might encounter during your transition:

Skill Transfer: While many skills acquired at sea are transferable, there can still be a gap between maritime skills and the specific requirements of onshore industries. Acquiring new skills or certifications might be necessary for certain roles.

Industry Knowledge: Onshore industries often have different dynamics, regulations, and practices compared to the maritime industry. Learning about these nuances can take time and effort.

Networking: Building a professional network onshore might be challenging, especially if most of your contacts are from the maritime sector. Establishing connections in a new industry is essential for discovering opportunities.

Job Market Competition: Ex-seafarers are entering a competitive job market where other candidates might have onshore experience. It can be difficult to stand out without proper preparation.

Adapting to Land-Based Work Culture: The work culture onshore might differ significantly from the structured and close-knit environment onboard ships. Adapting to new norms and ways of working can take adjustment.

Career Identity Shift: After spending years at sea, there might be a sense of identity tied to the maritime profession. Shifting to a new career might require adjusting to a new sense of identity.

Location Challenges: Depending on the onshore industry and location, ex-seafarers might need to relocate, which can impact family and personal life.

Financial Considerations: The salary structure and benefits onshore might differ from what was experienced at sea. Adjusting to new financial expectations can be a challenge.

Emotional Adjustment: Leaving behind the adventurous and dynamic life at sea can lead to feelings of nostalgia or loss. Coping with these emotions is important for a successful transition.

Age and Experience Bias: Some industries might perceive ex-seafarers as overqualified or too specialised for certain roles, especially if they’ve been at sea for a long time.

Lack of Clear Path: Unlike traditional career paths, transitioning from a maritime career might not have a well-defined roadmap. This uncertainty can be intimidating.

Technology Adaptation: Onshore industries often use advanced technologies and software systems that might be unfamiliar to ex-seafarers. Learning to use these tools can be a learning curve.

Despite these challenges, it’s important to note that with determination, adaptability, and the right approach, you can successfully navigate this transition.

Leveraging available resources, seeking guidance from mentors, and focusing on transferable skills are key strategies to overcome these challenges and make a smooth shift to a fulfilling onshore career.

The Call of the Shore

As an ex-seafarer stepping onto dry land, there are a plethora of opportunities waiting for you, across various industries.

The skills acquired during your time at sea are immensely valuable and transferable, making you a sought-after candidate for positions that require discipline, problem-solving, adaptability, and teamwork.

Here are some onshore sectors that often welcome ex-seafarers with open arms:

Engineering and Maintenance;

Oil and Gas;

Supply Chain and Logistics;

Security and Emergency Response;

Tourism and Hospitality; and

Maritime Industry – it might seem obvious, but the maritime industry still holds opportunities for those transitioning from a career at sea.

Opportunities Await

As an ex-seafarer, you will possess a diverse range of skills and experiences that can be applied to various onshore careers. Here are a few examples of the many careers that you could pursue onshore as an ex-seafarer.

Maritime Operations: Coordinating port operations, vessel scheduling, cargo loading/unloading, and compliance with maritime regulations.

Marine Surveyor: Utilising your knowledge of vessels and maritime equipment to inspect, assess, and certify ships, equipment, and facilities for safety and compliance.

Logistics and Supply Chain Management: Applying your logistics and coordination skills and expertise in managing schedules to manage the movement of goods and materials within complex supply chains, coordinating shipments, and ensuring the timely delivery of goods in supply chain and logistics roles.

Offshore Wind Energy: Joining the rapidly growing renewable energy sector by working on the maintenance and operation of offshore wind turbines and related infrastructure.

Technical Management: Overseeing the maintenance and repair of ships, ensuring they adhere to safety and operational standards.

Safety and Emergency Response: Roles focused on safety management, crisis response, and emergency planning, utilising your training in maritime safety protocols.

Mechanical Engineering: Working in industries such as manufacturing, industrial maintenance, or facilities management, your hands-on experience maintaining and repairing complex machinery means that you could be well-suited for these types of roles.

Project Management: Applying your leadership and problem-solving skills to manage projects in diverse industries, from construction to technology.

Facilities Management: Overseeing the maintenance and operation of buildings, facilities, and infrastructure, drawing on your experience with maintaining vessels.

Maritime Instructor/Trainer: Sharing your expertise by becoming a maritime instructor, and teaching others about navigation, safety procedures, and maritime regulations.

Tourism and Hospitality: Utilising your interpersonal skills and customer service experience to work in hotels, resorts, event management, or travel agencies.

Oil and Gas Industry Roles: Transferring your skills to roles in offshore operations, maintenance, safety, and project management within the oil and gas sector. Many skills acquired at sea directly translate to the oil and gas sector, which also operates in remote and challenging environments.

Security: Applying your knowledge of security protocols and crisis management to roles in corporate security, public safety, or risk management.

Health and Safety: Transitioning to roles focused on workplace health and safety, ensuring compliance with regulations and promoting a safe working environment. Your insights and knowledge will be valuable to companies in need of safety assessments, risk management, and compliance advice

Maritime Insurance: Utilising your understanding of maritime operations to assess and process insurance claims related to shipping and maritime incidents.

Environmental Compliance: Use your understanding of maritime regulations to ensure organisations comply with environmental laws and regulations.

The key is to identify the skills and experiences gained at sea that align with the requirements of the desired onshore role, and then leverage those strengths to transition successfully into a new career path.

Navigating the Transition

Transitioning from a career at sea to one onshore requires careful planning, exploration, and utilisation of available resources. Here’s a roadmap to help provide you with some guidance for this transition:

Self-Assessment: Start by assessing your skills, strengths, and interests. Consider what aspects of your seafaring career you enjoyed the most and how they can translate to onshore opportunities.

Education and Training: Depending on your chosen onshore industry, you might need additional education or certifications. Many educational institutions offer programs designed for career changers, and financial assistance or scholarships might be available.

Networking: Leverage your existing network of colleagues, fellow seafarers, and industry connections. Attend seminars, workshops, and industry events to expand your network and learn about available opportunities.

Resume and Cover Letter: Tailor your resume and cover letter to highlight your skills, accomplishments, and how they are relevant to your desired onshore role. Emphasise your ability to adapt, learn quickly, and work effectively in challenging environments.

Online Job Platforms: Utilise online job platforms and recruitment websites to explore job listings and apply for positions that match your skills and interests. Websites like LinkedIn, Indeed, and industry-specific job boards can be invaluable resources.

Professional Development: Invest in your professional development by taking courses or workshops related to your chosen onshore field. This can demonstrate your commitment to learning and adapting to the new environment.

Interview Preparation: Prepare for interviews by researching the company, practising common interview questions, and showcasing how your seafaring experience aligns with the onshore role.

Mentorship and Coaching: Seek guidance from mentors or career coaches who can provide insights and advice on navigating the transition successfully.

Smooth Sailing Ahead

Transitioning from a career at sea to an onshore journey might seem like uncharted waters, but with determination, the right resources, and a positive mindset, you can navigate this transition smoothly.

A unique skill set, adaptability, and resilience acquired through years of maritime service can propel you towards fulfilling onshore careers in various industries. By leveraging your experience and embracing the opportunities onshore, you can embark on a new chapter with confidence and enthusiasm.

