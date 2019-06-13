Front Altair’s crew unharmed and now in Iran: shipping firm

The crew of Frontline’s Front Altair comprised 11 Russian, one Georgian and 11 Philippine nationals who are unharmed following an explosion, Frontline said on Thursday.

“They were transferred to an Iranian navy vessel and disembarked at a local Iranian port. It is understood they are now being transferred to Bandar Abbas,” the company said in a statement to Reuters.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, writing by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)