Recent News

  
Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / Front Altair’s crew unharmed and now in Iran: shipping firm

Front Altair’s crew unharmed and now in Iran: shipping firm

in International Shipping News 13/06/2019

The crew of Frontline’s Front Altair comprised 11 Russian, one Georgian and 11 Philippine nationals who are unharmed following an explosion, Frontline said on Thursday.

“They were transferred to an Iranian navy vessel and disembarked at a local Iranian port. It is understood they are now being transferred to Bandar Abbas,” the company said in a statement to Reuters.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Victoria Klesty, writing by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2019 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software