Frontline Announces Notice of Arbitration from Euronav

Regulated information. This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 of the European Parliament and the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation).

Frontline plc (“Frontline”) (NYSE: FRO – OSE: FRO), formerly Frontline Ltd., confirms that it has received from Euronav NV an arbitration request for proceedings on the merits following Frontline’s decision to terminate the combination agreement as further explained in Frontline’s press release dated 9 January 2023. Frontline is currently analysing this request with its legal advisors. Frontline once again confirms that its decision to terminate the combination agreement was entirely lawful. The request for proceedings on the merits is in addition to Euronav’s earlier emergency arbitration request for urgent interim and conservatory measures as further explained in Frontline’s press release dated 18 January 2023.

Source: Frontline