FRONTLINE LTD. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

Frontline Ltd. (the “Company” or “Frontline”), today reported unaudited results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022:

Highlights

•Net income of $47.1 million, or $0.23 per basic and diluted share for the second quarter of 2022.

•Adjusted net income of $42.5 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted share for the second quarter of 2022.

•Declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share for the second quarter of 2022.

•Reported total operating revenues of $300.4 million for the second quarter of 2022.

•Reported spot TCEs for VLCCs, Suezmax tankers and LR2 tankers in the second quarter of 2022 were $16,400,

$26,500 and $38,600 per day, respectively.

•For the third quarter of 2022, we estimate spot TCE on a load-to-discharge basis of $28,100 contracted for 73% of vessel days for VLCCs, $45,000 contracted for 73% of vessel days for Suezmax tankers and $46,200 contracted for 62% of vessel days for LR2 tankers.

•Announced the signing of a definitive combination agreement for a stock-for-stock combination between Frontline and Euronav NV (“Euronav”) (NYSE & Euronext: EURN) to create a leading global independent oil tanker operator which on a combined basis would own and operate 68 VLCCs and 56 Suezmax tankers, and 20 LR2/Aframax tankers.

•Took delivery of the VLCC newbuildings, Front Alta and Front Tweed, from Hyundai Heavy Industries (“HHI”) in April and June 2022, respectively.

•Entered into two senior secured term loan facilities in April and July 2022 for a total amount of up to $356.4 million at attractive terms to refinance two existing term loan facilities maturing in the first quarter of 2023.

Lars H. Barstad, Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Management AS, commented:

“Frontline’s fleet of LR2 tankers took center stage in the second quarter of 2022 during which period we achieved the highest quarterly TCE we have recorded on this vessel class. Sanctions on Russian oil and other products disrupted trade lanes for refined products globally, causing both refinery margins and freight rates to rise. Crude oil transport has also been affected, and Suezmax tankers have seen increased utilization and freight rates, throughout the second quarter.

Frontline is proud to show solid earnings in the second quarter and to be able to distribute dividends. We have over the last several quarters pointed to what we believe will be a cyclical up-turn for tankers, and this view has only been further cemented during the first half of the year. Supply and demand for oil and product transportation has gradually been tightening as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, and a pivotal point seems to have been found. With the lowest orderbook as a percentage of the fleet seen in decades, and oil supply and demand normalizing, we believe this bodes well for the years to come.

Frontline announced on the 11th of July its intention for a stock-for-stock combination with Euronav, with full support from the respective Board of Directors, and we are moving diligently forward to what ultimately will create an unparalleled service offering to our customers and the largest listed tanker owner in the world.”

Inger M. Klemp, Chief Financial Officer of Frontline Management AS, added:

“In April and July 2022, we entered into two senior secured term loan facilities for a total amount of up to $356.4 million to refinance two existing term loan facilities with total balloon payments of $324.6 million maturing in the first quarter of 2023. The refinancing will reduce our borrowing costs and what we believe to be industry leading cash break even rates and maximize potential cash flow per share after debt service costs. We expect to refinance one further existing term loan facility with total balloon payments of $33.7 million due in the first quarter of 2023 prior to maturity.”

The estimated average daily cash breakeven rates are the daily TCE rates our vessels must earn to cover operating expenses including dry docks, repayments of loans, interest on loans, bareboat hire, time charter hire and net general and administrative expenses for the remainder of the year.

Spot estimates are provided on a load-to-discharge basis, whereby the Company recognizes revenues over time ratably from commencement of cargo loading until completion of discharge of cargo. The rates reported are for all contracted days up until the last contracted discharge of cargo for each vessel in the quarter. The actual rates to be earned in the third quarter of 2022 will depend on the number of additional days that we can contract, and more importantly the number of additional days that each vessel is laden. Therefore, a high number of ballast days at the end of the quarter will limit the amount of additional revenues to be booked on a load-to-discharge basis. Ballast days are days when a vessel is sailing without cargo and therefore, we are unable to recognize revenues on such days. Furthermore, when a vessel remains uncontracted at the end of the quarter, the Company will recognize certain costs during the uncontracted days up until the end of the period, whereas if a vessel is contracted, then certain costs can be deferred and recognized over the load-to-discharge period.

The recognition of revenues on a load-to-discharge basis results in revenues being recognized over fewer days, but at a higher rate for those days. Over the life of a voyage there is no difference in the total revenues and costs to be recognized as compared to a discharge-to-discharge basis.

When expressing TCE per day the Company uses the total available days, net of off hire days and not just the number of days the vessel is laden.

Second Quarter 2022 Results

The Company reports net income of $47.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 compared with net income of $31.1 million in the previous quarter. The adjusted net income2 was $42.5 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared with an adjusted net loss of $1.6 million in the previous quarter. The adjustments in the second quarter of 2022 consist of a $8.9 million gain on derivatives, $6.1 million share of results of associated companies, $1.3 million amortization of acquired time charters, and a $0.8 million gain on insurance claim, partially offset by a $12.0 million loss on marketable securities and a $0.4 million loss on termination of leases. The increase in adjusted net income from the previous quarter was primarily due to an increase in our time charter equivalent earnings from $101.9 million in the previous quarter to $154.2 million in the current quarter, due to higher TCE rates, partially offset by an increase in ship operating expenses of $7.5 million mainly as a result of higher drydocking costs, and other movements in income and expenses.

Tanker Market Update

Global oil consumption averaged 98.4 million barrels per day (“mbpd”) during the second quarter of 2022 according to the Energy Information Administration (“EIA”), 0.7 mbd lower than the previous quarter. The world is being challenged by high inflation rates, to a large part directly or indirectly caused by record high energy prices, dampening demand. The second calendar quarter is also normally seasonally soft. Global oil supply increased by 0.2 mbpd during the second quarter, averaging 99.1 mbpd. Global inventories have been stable throughout the quarter, but the U.S. has seen an average draw of 0.4 mbd. This is remarkable given an increase in U.S. production of 1.4 mbd year to date.

Oil supply has been the limiting factor in the markets we have seen in the second quarter of 2022, and Brent oil prices rose above $120 per barrel as the second quarter came to an end. However, volumes have settled firmly at pre-pandemic levels, and freight rates have seen a positive development compared to recent quarters. Sanctions on Russian oil and other products has affected transportation distances as oil has consequently been transported past Europe to reach Asia. Europe has in turn replaced the oil and products from further afar, such as West Africa, the U.S. and Middle East. This has created highly inefficient trading patterns, which have been ultimately beneficial for tanker utilization.

Tanker ordering continues to be muted, and according to industry sources there has not been a single order placed for a VLCC or a Suezmax in over 12 months. LR2 tankers have been the exception as 13 orders for LR2 tankers have been reported to have been placed this year. Nonetheless, we believe this trend does not threaten the outlook materially considering more than 40 LR2 will pass 20 years in age before the orderbook is delivered by 2025. So far this year 27 VLCCs, 25 Suezmax tankers and 11 LR2 tankers have been delivered. According to the latest reports there are 861 VLCCs in the global fleet and the orderbook is comprised of 41 vessels with 81 vessels which are above or will pass 20 years in age in 2022. For Suezmax tankers the global fleet totals 595, with an orderbook of 16 vessels and 65 vessels will pass 20 years in age by year end 2022. In respect of the LR2 segment the fleet stands at 399 vessels and the orderbook is comprised of 55 vessels and 20 vessels are above or will pass 20 years in age in 2022. For a clean LR2 tanker it may be more relevant to focus on the 15-year mark, where 70 LR2 tankers are built prior to 2008, becoming less efficient to trade in the market as many charterers would refuse to trade the vessels. The tanker fleet, in general, assuming normal recycling activity over the next few years, looks destined to shrink, something not seen since the 1980s. Oil demand is expected to grow by 3.6 mbd over the next 18 months according to the EIA.

The Fleet

As of June 30, 2022, the Company’s fleet consisted of 68 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.5 million DWT:

(i)64 vessels owned by the Company (19 VLCCs, 27 Suezmax tankers, 18 LR2/Aframax tankers);

(ii)four vessels that are under the Company’s commercial management (two Suezmax tankers and two Aframax tankers)

The Company took delivery of the VLCC newbuildings, Front Alta and Front Tweed, from HHI, in April and June 2022, respectively.

In April 2022, the Company announced that its subsidiary Frontline Shipping Limited has agreed with SFL Corporation Ltd. (“SFL”) to terminate the long-term charters for the 2004-built VLCCs, Front Force and Front Energy, upon the sale and delivery of the vessels by SFL to an unrelated third party. Frontline has agreed to a total compensation payment to SFL of $4.5 million for the termination of the current charters. The charters terminated and the vessels were delivered to the new owners in April 2022. The Company recorded a loss on termination of $0.4 million, including the termination payment, in the second quarter of 2022.

In August 2019, the Company entered into fixed rate time charter-out contracts for five Suezmax tankers to a subsidiary of Trafigura Group Pte Ltd (“Trafigura”) on three-year time charters, at a daily base rate of $28,400 with a 50% profit share above the base rate. As of June 30, 2022, the charters have remaining contractual periods of approximately two months. In July and August 2022, two of the Suezmax tankers were redelivered upon completion of the time charters and the remaining three Suezmax tankers are expected to be redelivered in August 2022.

In August 2022, the Company entered into a fixed rate time charter-out contract for one LR2/Aframax tanker to a third party on a three-year time charter, at a daily base rate of $31,500.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company’s owned fleet included 32 scrubber fitted vessels (13 VLCCs, 19 Suezmax tankers). Scrubber installations were completed on two additional owned LR2/Aframax tankers in August 2022. Additional scrubber installations are planned on five owned vessels in 2022 (three VLCCs and two LR2/Aframax tankers) and one owned VLCC in 2023. Following these scrubber installations and including the four scrubber-fitted vessels to be delivered under our newbuilding program, 65% of our fleet will have scrubbers installed.

Newbuilding Program

As of June 30, 2022, the Company’s newbuilding program consisted of four scrubber-fitted VLCCs. The remaining vessels are expected to be delivered as follows: one vessel in the third quarter of 2022, two vessels in the fourth quarter of 2022 and one vessel in the first quarter of 2023.

As of June 30, 2022, total installments of $90.2 million had been paid in connection with the Company’s remaining newbuilding program, and remaining commitments amounted to $287.0 million, of which $215.3 million is expected to be paid in 2022 and $71.7 million is expected to be paid in 2023, and of which $260.0 million will be financed by committed term loan facilities.

Corporate Update

Pursuant to the Company’s stated dividend policy, the Board of Directors has decided to pay a dividend of $0.15 per share for the second quarter of 2022. The record date for the dividend will be September 16, 2022. The ex-dividend date is expected to be September 15, 2022, and the dividend will be paid on or about October 3, 2022.

In May 2022, the Company announced the resignation of Mr. Tor Svelland and the appointments of Mr. Ole B. Hjertaker and Mr. Steen Jakobsen as Directors of the Company.

On May 28, 2022, the Company announced that it agreed to acquire in privately negotiated share exchange transactions with certain shareholders of Euronav a total of 5,955,705 shares in Euronav, representing 2.95% of the outstanding shares in Euronav, in exchange for a total of 8,337,986 ordinary shares of Frontline, which is equivalent to 1.4 ordinary shares of Frontline for every one share of Euronav. Frontline is entitled to the $0.06 dividend that was paid on June 8, 2022 by Euronav in respect of these 5,955,705 shares.

On June 10, 2022, the Company announced that it agreed to acquire in privately negotiated transactions with certain shareholders of Euronav a total of 7,708,908 shares in Euronav, representing 3.82% of the outstanding shares in Euronav, in exchange for a total of 10,753,924 shares in Frontline, which is equivalent to 1.395 shares of Frontline for every one share of Euronav.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had acquired 13,664,613 shares in Euronav as a result of the above transactions. The Euronav shares were acquired in exchange for 19,091,910 Frontline shares with an aggregate fair value of $175.5 million. The fair value of the Euronav shares was $163.0 million as of June 30, 2022.

In connection with the above-referenced privately negotiated share exchange transactions, Frontline entered into a share lending arrangement with Hemen to facilitate settlement of such transactions. Pursuant to such arrangement Hemen delivered an aggregate of 19,091,910 Frontline shares to the exchanging Euronav holders in June 2022 and Frontline agreed to issue to Hemen the same number of Frontline shares in full satisfaction of the share lending arrangement. This share issuance to Hemen is expected to be completed in August 2022.

The Company had 203,530,979 ordinary shares outstanding as of June 30, 2022. The weighted average number of shares outstanding for the purpose of calculating basic and diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2022 was 206,964,570, which includes the impact of the 19,091,910 Frontline shares to be issued to Hemen in connection with the privately negotiated share exchange transactions with Euronav shareholders. Following the issuance of the 19,091,910 Frontline shares to Hemen, expected to be completed in August 2022, the Company will have a total of 222,622,889 shares issued and outstanding.

In July 2022, Frontline and Euronav announced that the companies have signed a definitive combination agreement for a stock-for-stock combination based on an exchange ratio of 1.45 Frontline-shares for every 1.0 Euronav-share (the “Combination”), which was unanimously approved by all the members of Frontline’s Board of Directors and by all members of Euronav’s Supervisory Board. The agreement memorialises the principal aspects of the previously announced term sheet that was signed on April 7, 2022.

Frontline will be relocated from Bermuda to Cyprus, a member state of the European Union prior to the launch of the tender offer. The tender offer is expected to be launched in Q4 2022, once the relocation is achieved, and Frontline intends to proceed with a simplified squeeze out if certain conditions are met. A merger will be pursued as soon as possible following the tender offer, with the aim then being to submit the merger to the Frontline and Euronav shareholders’ meetings. In the meantime, the parties will pursue all corporate and other steps necessary for the Combination.

Financing Update

The Company drew down $65.0 million in April 2022 and $65.0 million in June 2022 with DNB Bank ASA (“DNB”) to partially finance the delivery of the 2022 built VLCCs, Front Alta and Front Tweed. The facility has a tenor of five years, carries an interest rate of LIBOR plus a margin of 170 basis points and has an amortization profile of 20 years commencing on the delivery date from the yard. The facility is fully drawn as of June 30, 2022.

In April 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured term loan facility in an amount of up to $104.0 million from Credit Suisse AG to refinance an existing term loan facility with total balloon payments of $91.2 million due in the first quarter of 2023. The new facility has a tenor of six years, carries an interest rate of SOFR plus a margin of 180 basis points, which translates to a LIBOR equivalent margin of 154 basis points based on the three month historic CAS between SOFR and LIBOR of approximately 26 basis points, and has an amortization profile of 18 years commencing on the delivery date from the yard. The existing facility carried an interest rate of LIBOR plus a margin of 190 basis points. The facility was fully drawn down in May 2022.

In July 2022, the Company entered into a senior secured term loan facility in an amount of up to $252.4 million with a number of banks to refinance an existing term loan facility with total balloon payments of $233.4 million due in the first quarter of 2023. The new facility has a tenor of 5 years, carries an interest rate of SOFR plus a margin of 180 basis points, and has an amortization profile of approximately 18 years commencing on the delivery date from the yard. The existing facility carried an interest rate of LIBOR plus a margin of 190 basis points. The facility was fully drawn down in August 2022 and $223.9 million of the refinanced facility has been recorded in long-term debt as of June 30, 2022.

ESG Update

The Company has published its 2021 ESG report, which may be found on its website at https://www.frontline.bm/about-frontline-ltd/environmental-social-governance-esg/. The information on the Company’s website is not incorporated by reference into this document. The 2021 ESG Report is the Company’s fourth comprehensive and stand-alone sustainability report, which provides an opportunity to reflect on the Company’s Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) journey thus far and look ahead to the challenges and opportunities we face in the short and long-term in respect of ESG issues. In the past, environmental issues have dominated ESG discussions in the shipping industry. However, the Covid-19 pandemic and ever-increasing regulatory environment have resulted in a more balanced sustainability landscape. Identifying and addressing ESG risks and opportunities are at the core of Frontline’s business strategy.

Our response to the acute challenges we have faced in recent years, most notably the COVID-19 pandemic and IMO regulations, is testimony to the resilience and agility of the sustainability framework we have implemented and our ability to not only overcome such challenges but thrive when doing so. Balancing the interests and expectations of all our stakeholders, including investors, analysts, employees, customers, suppliers, and communities is never easy but we believe our sustainability strategy is key to striking this balance and creating long-term value.

NO FORMAL NOTIFICATION OF TAKEOVER BID UNDER BELGIAN TAKEOVER RULES

Frontline and Euronav have issued a separate notice in accordance with article 8§1 of the Royal Decree of 27 April 2007 on Public Takeover Bids regarding Frontline’s intention to make the Tender Offer which can be found here: https://live.euronext.com/en/product/equities/BMG3682E1921-XOSL#CompanyPressRelease-11153198. Such notice is merely an expression of an intention, and neither such notice nor this press release constitutes a formal notification of a takeover bid within the meaning of the Royal Decree of 27 April 2007 and the Law of 1 April 2007 on Public Takeover Bids.

Frontline intends to formally launch the Tender Offer, in which case it will deposit a file for this purpose with the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA), including a draft prospectus. The Euronav Supervisory Board will then examine the draft prospectus and present its detailed opinion in a response memorandum. If Frontline decides not to proceed with the Tender Offer, it will report about this in accordance with its legal obligations.

Source: Frontline