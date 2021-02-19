Frontline Reports 2020 Net Income of $412.9 Million, Strongest Result Since 2008

Frontline Ltd., Friday reported unaudited results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2020:

Highlights

• Net income of $412.9 million or $2.09 per diluted share and adjusted net income of $421.6 million or $2.13 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020, being the strongest yearly result since 2008

• Net loss of $9.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020

• Adjusted net loss of $20.2 million, or $0.10 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020

• Reported total operating revenues of $174.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020

• Reported spot TCEs for VLCCs, Suezmax tankers and LR2 tankers in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $17,200, $9,800 and $12,500 per day, respectively

• For the first quarter of 2021, we estimate spot TCE on a load-to discharge basis of $22,600 contracted for 78% of vessel days for VLCCs, $17,800 contracted for 68% of vessel days for Suezmax tankers and $12,200 contracted for 65% of vessel days for LR2 tankers. We expect the spot TCEs for the full first quarter of 2021 to be lower than the TCEs currently contracted, due to the impact of ballast days at the end of the first quarter as well as current prevailing freight rates

• Entered into three senior secured term loan facilities in November 2020 in an amount of up to $250.7 million, $100.8 million and $133.7 million, respectively, to refinance two existing term loan facilities maturing in the second quarter of 2021 and to partially finance the LR2 tankers under construction

• In February 2021, the Company extended the terms of its senior unsecured revolving credit facility of up to $275.0 million with an affiliate of Hemen Holding Ltd. by 12 months to May 2022

Lars H. Barstad, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Frontline Management AS commented:

“In 2020 Frontline recorded its strongest result since 2008, but the fourth quarter of the year reflect the challenging conditions tanker markets experience, as record volume of oil inventories are drawn. Global oil demand is growing firmly, and all leading commodity markets are pointing towards a strong recovery for the world economy in 2021. Demand for tankers is currently muted as the total volume of oil transported is capped. There are indications we may be near the end of the inventory draw cycle as OECD stock levels are approaching 5-year averages. The strong development in oil prices implies real demand returning, most notably in Asia where we are close to pre COVID-19 levels. When global oil markets switch from drawing on inventories, to call on equal volumes from the marketplace, growing demand for freight should be expected. At this point in the curve, we believe Frontline is well positioned to capture a recovery for tankers with our low cash breakeven levels and a spot exposed fleet of modern fuel-efficient vessels.”

Inger M. Klemp, Chief Financial Officer of Frontline Management AS, added:

“In the fourth quarter of 2020 we refinanced two term loan facilities with total balloon payments of $324.4 million due in April 2021 and in June 2021, leaving Frontline with no material maturities until 2023. The Company has extended the terms of its senior unsecured revolving credit facility of up to $275.0 million to May 2022 and the Company’s newbuilding program is also fully funded with a new term loan facility in an amount of up to $133.7 million. Frontline’s estimated daily cash breakeven levels for 2021 of $21,600, $17,800 and $15,600 for VLCCs, Suezmax tankers and LR2 tankers, respectively, provide significant operating leverage and help to protect our cash flows during periods of market weakness.”

The estimated average daily cash breakeven rates are the daily TCE rates the vessels must earn in order to cover operating expenses including dry docks, repayments of loans, interest on loans, bareboat hire, time charter hire and net general and administrative expenses for the remainder of the year.

Spot estimates are provided on a load-to-discharge basis, whereby the company recognizes revenues over time ratably from commencement of cargo loading until completion of discharge of cargo. The rates reported are for all days up until the last contracted discharge of cargo for each vessel in the quarter. The actual rates to be earned in the first quarter of 2021 will depend on the number of additional days that we can contract, and more importantly the number of additional days that each vessel is laden. Therefore, a high number of ballast days at the end of the quarter will limit the amount of additional revenues to be booked on a load-to-discharge basis. Ballast days are days when a vessel is sailing without cargo and therefore we are unable to recognize revenues. Furthermore, when a vessel remains uncontracted at the end of the quarter, the Company will recognize certain costs during the uncontracted days up until the end of the period, whereas if a vessel is contracted, then certain costs can be deferred and recognized over the load-to-discharge period.

The recognition of revenues on a load-to-discharge basis results in revenues being recognized over fewer days, but at a higher rate for those days. Over the life of a voyage there is no difference in the total revenues and costs to be recognized as compared to a discharge-to-discharge basis.

When expressing TCE per day the Company uses the total available days, net of off hire and not just the number of days the vessel is laden.

Source: Frontline Ltd.