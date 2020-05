Frontline says floating oil storage may be close to peak

The volume of crude stored on oil tanker vessels is currently estimated to around 200 million barrels and may be close to a peak, tanker group Frontline said on Wednesday.

“We are likely to see an unwind of floating storage in 2H 2020,” it added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)