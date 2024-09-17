FrontM Partners with OneLearn Group to Bridge Maritime Skills Gap

FrontM, the maritime superapp platform, is delighted to announce its strategic partnership with OneLearn Global, the leader in Maritime e-learning. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the maritime industry, addressing as it does, the critical skills shortfall through technology-driven social-learning solutions that ensure the sustainability of crew maritime knowledge and skills on shore and at sea.

The maritime industry is facing an urgent skills gap, with an additional 89,510 officers needed by 2026, according to the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS). As new technologies and green initiatives reshape the sector, continuous learning and upskilling are vital for maintaining a skilled and competent workforce.

OneLearn Global is spearheading next-generation e-learning with a comprehensive course catalogue and a world-class Learning Experience Platform (LXP) for extending the catalogue with custom courses and 3rd party content. FrontM’s edge computing architecture and its Software Development Kit (SDK) have ensured a rapid and effective solution integration with OneLearn Global’s platform for seamless delivery of training at the point of need, optimising the learner experience across multiple devices. The user’s ability to access courses offline and simply resume where they left off enhances engagement, ensuring seafarers receive the training they need to stay compliant and competitive – something that every HR, crewing and fleet manager has been chasing for the past decade.

FrontM’s integration with OneLearn Global establishes a comprehensive technology solution with a self-orchestrated, containerised, offline system architecture and seamless synchronisation of data between the remote system and the onshore office whenever a connection is available. This enables onshore staff to easily assign courses, track progress and maintain up-to-date training records regardless of connectivity issues or the crew’s location. The crew members enjoy uninterrupted access to their coursework, even when transitioning to new vessels and this in turn ensures that they have a smooth and consistent learning experience both on and offshore.

As a result of this successful integration, this strategic partnership now establishes the launch of the Loft eLearning ecosystem in the FrontM App Marketplace, granting partners and customers seamless access to invaluable resources. The Loft eLearning ecosystem provides unified access to a wide range of learning tools, processes, content, and supplementary AI chatbots designed to enrich the crew’s self-learning journey. The FrontM App Marketplace already offers a suite of complementary modules, including Loft Events – a 3D virtual events framework that delivers immersive live training, and Loft Multiplex, our direct-to-ship IPTV service for crew entertainment. These streaming solutions are specifically designed to leverage the opportunities presented by the latest advancements in satellite connectivity.

FrontM and OneLearn Group invite ship operators to seize the opportunity to upgrade to the most modern, socially-driven, AI-enhanced and fatigue-combating e-learning solution available today, to stay ahead of the curve.

