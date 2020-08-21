Frosts join dryness in punishing recently planted Argentine wheat -exchange

Harsh frosts over recent days joined severe dryness in punishing Argentina’s recently planted wheat crop, with yields having been pressed lowered since the adverse weather started in May, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said.

Wheat sowing for the 2020/21 season ended over the last week, it said, with a final surface of 6.5 million hectares having been planted. The area estimate had been cut from an original forecast of 6.8 million hectares due to dryness.

“In the last week there have been frosts of varying intensity in practically the entire national agricultural area,” a report said, with some of the frosts hitting fields that had been passing through delicate stages of crop development.

It said the frosts in some earlier-planted farm areas had caused “irreversible damage”.

Argentina is a major world exporter of wheat and in the 2019/20 season produced 18.8 million tonnes of the grain.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Maximilian Heath, writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)