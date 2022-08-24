Frøy selects ABB’s power system for new hybrid live-fish carrier

In a repeat order, Frøy selects ABB as a system integrator for the specially designed DC power distribution solution onboard its newbuild live-fish carrier

ABB’s Onboard DC Grid™ and Power and Energy Management System (PEMS™) will optimize energy use onboard, whether drawing on the vessel’s main engine power, energy storage or a combination of both

The vessel will become the second in the world to feature the innovative distribution solution specifically designed for live fish carriers, after its sister ship Gåsø Odin

ABB has secured a repeat order with Sefine Shipyard to deliver a comprehensive power and propulsion system to a second Frøy live-fish carrier. The system comprises ABB’s Onboard DC Grid™ and a distribution solution designed specifically for integrating fish-handling equipment and other specialized equipment

The solution will optimize energy use on board by drawing on the vessel’s four engines or its energy storage system or a combination of both, as needed. The power setup will be managed by ABB’s integrated Power and Energy Management System (PEMS™), which will ensure optimal use of the vessel’s total power resources.

“Frøy aims to be a leader in the development of services that contribute to a more sustainable aquaculture industry,” said Einride Wingan, Responsible Newbuilding, Frøy. “We are constantly looking for ways to improve the efficiency of our operations and the welfare of the fish. With ABB technology, our vessels are equipped with best-in-class solutions to meet the needs of fish farmers today and in the future.”

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with ABB to deliver another state-of-the-art hybrid vessel for Frøy,” said Selçuk Bakanoğlu, Business Development and Technical Procurement Director, Sefine Shipyard. “Featuring ABB’s renowned power system Onboard DC Grid™, plus an innovative DC distribution solution designed specially for live-fish carriers, both vessels will be at the forefront of sustainable aquaculture for years to come.”

While fish-handling systems have traditionally used AC solutions, ABB’s Onboard DC Grid™ enables a DC setup. This requires fewer components, filters and other equipment and simplifies the configuration of the frequency converter solution. Onboard DC Grid™ is a highly fault-tolerant power system platform, using high quality components and autonomous sub-system design philosophy, resulting in safer and more efficient operations. An added benefit to DC compared to AC is that it is less exposed to harmonic distortion, as well as onboard space savings, ease of maintenance and an enhanced operational overview.

“Based on their positive experience of the solution on Gåsø Odin, Frøy and Sefine Shipyard have again chosen to rely on ABB to deliver a comprehensive power and propulsion system for another forward-looking live-fish carrier,” said Rune Braastad, Business Line Manager, Marine Systems, ABB Marine & Ports. “Like its sister ship, the new vessel will showcase the highest standards in safety, reliability and sustainability.”

With the full ABB package also including the digital and connected ABB Ability™ Remote Diagnostic System, Frøy will benefit from further enhancements in the vessel’s operational safety and performance as well as prompt failure detection and correction support. The vessel’s high-power fish-handling system will feature a combination of ABB’s ACS880 multi-drives and single-drives, which integrate seamlessly with the functionality of Onboard DC Grid™ to deliver additional operational efficiencies and savings.

Source: ABB