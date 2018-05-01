FRS 102 and strategic reports

Recent News

  

The UK accounting and corporate reporting environment has changed significantly over the last few years with both the advent of FRS 102, replacing the old financial reporting standards, and the requirement on many shipping companies to produce a strategic report.

With the completion of two reporting cycles for FRS 102, Moore Stephens has reflected on the key themes and challenges coming out of the application of the standard. It is also timely to remind clients of the requirements and principles to bear in mind when writing their strategic reports.
Source: Moore Stephens

