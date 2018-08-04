FSL Trust earns net profit of US$0.7 million for 2QFY18 and reports successful completion of refinancing

FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (“FSLTM”), as trustee-manager of First Ship Lease Trust (“FSL Trust” or “the Trust”), announces its results for the second quarter ended 30 June 2018 (“2QFY18”).

The Trust generated revenue of US$16.7 million for 2QFY18, a 20.4% decline compared to US$20.9 million reported in 2QFY17. The decrease in revenue is primarily due to ongoing rate pressures across all sectors and the Trust’s reduced fleet size following the disposal of two containerships and one chemical tanker.

Despite the challenging shipping industry environment and continued softening of rates, the Trust earned a modest net profit of US$0.7 million in 2QFY18 as compared to a net loss of US$21.8 million incurred in 2QFY17.

During the quarter, the Trust made a prepayment of US$8.5 million, thereby reducing the outstanding value of the syndicated loan to US$109.4 million as at 2QFY18.

Commenting on the results, Roger Woods, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“The Trust has maintained its operational performance despite the challenging ongoing market conditions, with continued positive cash generation. We continue to monitor market conditions closely in order to position the fleet to reach optimum profitability. With the combined efforts of both the Board, including Prime, our Sponsor, and the management team, we are now well positioned to look towards a brighter future.”

Commenting on the 2QFY18 results and the completed refinancing, Stathis Topouzoglou, Chairman of the Trust and CEO of the Sponsor, said:

“During 2017 and the beginning of 2018, the Trust faced an ongoing distraction and challenge in its refinancing activities. Since coming on board during March of this year, we have worked to resolve the matter in order to allow the Trust to progress with its ultimate aim of returning value to our Unitholders. Four months later we are pleased to announce the successful completion of the refinancing, allowing us to now focus our efforts on the future strategy and operational performance of the Trust. We would like to extend our gratitude to Unitholders for their patience and support during this process.”

