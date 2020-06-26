FSL Trust joins the Getting to Zero Coalition

FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (“FSLTM”), as trustee-manager of First Ship Lease Trust, is pleased to announce it has joined the Getting to Zero Coalition in an effort to contribute to the decarbonisation of the shipping industry.

Launched as a partnership between the Global Maritime Forum, the Friends of Ocean Action and the World Economic Forum, the Getting to Zero Coalition is a coalition of more than 110 companies within the maritime, energy, infrastructure and finance sectors and supported by key governments and IGOs. With the ambition of reducing the emission of greenhouse gases from shipping by at least 50% by 2050 compared to 2008 emissions, the target of the Getting to Zero Coalition is to accelerate maritime shipping’s decarbonisation with the development and deployment of commercially viable deep sea zero emission vessels by 2030.

Commenting on joining the Getting to Zero Coalition, Roger Woods, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“Whilst seaborne transportation already is environmentally the friendliest means of transporting large quantities of cargoes over long distances, decarbonisation is a key aspect in creating a sustainable future for the whole shipping industry. This cannot be achieved by companies working in isolation, but requires a joint effort. The Getting to Zero Coalition provides the platform for likeminded companies to work together and collaborate and we are very pleased to have joined the Coalition, underlining our commitment to reduce Greenhouse Gases and improve the environmental footprint of the Trust.”

Source: FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd