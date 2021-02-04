FSL Trust Records Positive Results with a Net Profit of US$ 6.2 million for the Full Year 2020 Amid Market Headwinds

FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (“FSLTM”), as trusteemanager of First Ship Lease Trust (“FSL Trust” or the “Trust”), today announced the results of FSL Trust for the 4th quarter and full year ended 31 December 2020 (“4Q2020” and “FY 2020”). For the full year, the Trust achieved an adjusted EBITDA1 of US$ 29.1 million and a net profit of US$ 6.2 million, representing a decline of 37.6% and 38.3%, respectively, compared to the year before. The decline of adjusted EBITDA and net profit, reflects the reduced fleet compared to last year as the Trust diligently follows its original plan to divest from older tonnage.

During 2020, the Trust completed the sales of its 3 containerships and 3 of its tankers, which enabled the prepayment of US$ 23.0 million of debt and the distribution of US$ 79.6 million to its unitholders. For the fourth quarter of 2020, the Trust generated an adjusted EBITDA1 of US$ 3.1 million (minus 80.4% y-o-y) and realised a net loss of US$ 2.2 million. In addition to the reduced fleet, the fourth quarter results were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic which weighed on tanker markets during the 2nd half of the year, as well as, by non-cash vessel impairment charges of US$ 3.1 million.

The Trust continues to maintain a solid capital structure and ended the year with US$ 20.7 million of cash and cash equivalents compared to US$ 29.8 million of loans outstanding, resulting in net debt of US$ 9.1 million only (equal to a net leverage1F 2 of 0.3x, previous year: 0.6x). Capitalising on the strong liquidity position and in addition to scheduled debt amortisation, the Trust made voluntary loan prepayments of US$ 4.5 million in 2020. The equity ratio2F 3 further improved to 80%, from 74% at the end of 2019.

During the 4th quarter 2020, the Trust agreed the extension of the bareboat charters for 5 product tankers for periods of up to 8 years. The extended charters are expected to generate contracted revenue of at least US$ 21.5 million, excluding US$ 5.7 million from optional periods.

Commenting on the results, Roger Woods, Chief Executive Officer, said

“Reduced global demand for oil and oil products due to the COVID-19 pandemic has weighed on freight rates and market values for tankers in the 2nd half of 2020 and our results for the 4th quarter. Yet, we have reported a profit for the full year and maintained a healthy financial position. We are also very pleased that we reached an agreement with James Fisher Everard for the extension of the charters for the Trust’s 5 smaller product tankers, significantly contributing to our contracted revenue in these trying times.”

Stathis Topouzoglou, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: “Admittedly, 2020 has been a very difficult year and challenged our personal, professional and cultural lives. So, first and foremost, the Board of Directors is thankful to the entire FSL team and especially to the crews on board our vessels, for their patience, commitment and dedication. During the year, the Trust continued to adhere to its strategy of divesting from older tonnage by selling 6 vessels built between 2006 and 2008, while distributing US$ 79.6 million to its unitholders. Meantime, the regulatory framework is reshaping to conform with climate change and the strong ESG norms, in response to the world’s call for environmental innovation. This proves our fleet strategy to be in the right direction and will be a core consideration in the Trust’s future.

Source: First Ship Lease Trust