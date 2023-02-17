FSL Trust reports a net profit of US$ 5.6 million for the 4th quarter 2022

FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd. (“FSLTM”), the trusteemanager of First Ship Lease Trust announced the unaudited financial results of FSL Trust for the 4th quarter and full year ended 31 December 2022.

For the 4th quarter 2022, FSL Trust reported a net income of US$ 5.6 million, which includes a net gain from the sale of the product tanker FSL Singapore of US$ 5.2 million as well as a noncash impairment of US$ 1.0 million. This compares to a net profit of US$ 0.1 million in the same period of the preceding year. FSL Trust benefitted from the strong tanker market, healthy freight rates and firm market values and reported a net profit of US$ 13.3 million for the full year 2022, compared to a net loss of US$ 1.5 million in the preceding year. The adjusted EBITDA1 in the 4th quarter and full year of 2022 was US$ 2.3 million and US$ 9.9 million, respectively.

As at 31 December 2022, with 8 vessels operating under fixed-rate period charters, the Trust has contracted revenue of US$ 25.6 million with zero net debt. Commenting on the results, Roger Woods, Chief Executive Officer, said:

“The 4th quarter 2022 continued to show positive results as seen earlier in 2022, even with the geopolitical events in Europe creating a more volatile market. FSL Trust was able to take advantage of this positive market environment to dispose of the last of it’s older tankers. We are also very pleased that we reached an agreement with James Fisher Everard for the extension of the charters for the vessels Clyde fisher and Speciality which strengthens our contracted revenue and secures stability for our near term future.”

Stathis Topouzoglou, Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented:

“2022 completes a successful year of transition for the Trust, while still being able to distribute in excess of US$ 28.2 million to Unitholders. The Trust now has 8 remaining older vessels with secured long term employment in the fleet. With the significant cash balance and low debt level, this gives the Trust a strong platform for future growth. Following the strategy from 2018, the Trust will now focus on acquiring new technologically efficient vessels which can meet new and prospective lower emissions directives.

Source: First Ship Lease Trust