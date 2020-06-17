FSL Trust Takes Redelivery Of Containership

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd., as trustee-manager (the “Trustee-Manager”) of First Ship Lease Trust (“FSL Trust” or the “Trust”), announces that the Trustee-Manager has successfully taken redelivery of its containership YM Elixir at the end of the term of its charter to Yang Ming Marine today.

The vessel has been renamed FSL Elixir upon redelivery.The Trustee-Manageris currently considering strategic alternatives and available deployment options for FSL Elixir andwill update unitholders by way of further announcements as and when there are material developments.

Source: First Ship Lease Trust