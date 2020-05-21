FSL Trust Takes Redelivery Of Containership

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd., as trustee-manager (the “Trustee-Manager”) of First Ship Lease Trust (“FSL Trust” or the “Trust”), announces that the TrusteeManager has successfully taken redelivery of its containership YM Eminence at the end of the term of its charter to Yang Ming Marine yesterday. The vessel has been renamed FSL Eminence upon

redelivery.

The Trustee-Manager is currently considering strategic alternatives and available deployment options for FSL Eminence and will update unitholders by way of further announcements as and when there are material developments.

Source: FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd.