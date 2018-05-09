Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / FSLT: Re-Financing Of Chemical Tankers

FSLT: Re-Financing Of Chemical Tankers

in International Shipping News 09/05/2018

The Board of Directors (the “Board”) of FSL Trust Management Pte. Ltd., as trustee-manager (the “Trustee-Manager”) of First Ship Lease Trust (“FSL Trust” or the “Trust”), wishes to announce that the Trust has been considering sale or re-financing options in respect of the Trust’s chemical tankers, FSL New York and FSL London. In view of the current poor market conditions for vessel disposals, the Trustee-Manager currently considers that refinancing should be explored. As such, discussions with Banks to re-finance the chemical tankers are now in progress, and a further announcement in this respect will be made should an agreement be reached. The Board and Management are continuing to pursue a full refinancing of the Trust’s existing loan facilities in order to fully repay current lenders.


Source: First Ship Lease Trust

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

captcha

Please enter the CAPTCHA text

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2018 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Diclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software