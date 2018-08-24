Fuel oil bunkering – Good bunker practice

Veritas Petroleum Services (VPS) and Seagull Maritime have collaborated on new e-learning modules and reflective learning films describing the importance and procedures for fuel testing. Unpredictable fuel quality is a regular cause for concern among ship operators. Apart from creating operational problems, fuels of unknown quality may lead to financial losses or violation of statutory requirements.

Disregarding local or global environmental regulations may result in penalties such as vessel detentions and fines. To protect your company’s assets, you should always determine the quality of fuel purchases before use by testing a representative sample at an accredited laboratory.

While some fuel buyers may argue that they have not encountered any fuel-related problems, it is increasingly difficult to pinpoint the sources of quality problems because marine fuel is an internationally traded commodity. For this reason, ship operators should constantly monitor the quality of bunkers delivered to their vessels.

MARPOL Annex VI states that the global sulphur cap will be reduced from current 3.50% to 0.50%, effective from 1 January 2020. As a longstanding and leading member of international regulatory bodies, VPS helps you navigate and comply with bunker environmental regulations, and understand how these can impact your vessels’ operations and business.

Source: Seagull Maritime