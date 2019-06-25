Fuel technologies in the Spotlight at ABS Hellenic Technical Committee

Dual fuel engines, alternative fuels and new energy sources led the discussion at the ABS Hellenic Technical Committee (HTC).

More than 40 leaders from the Greek shipping industry representing owners, operators and technical professionals debated the impact of new technologies.

Delegates had the opportunity to give direct technical feedback on a range of areas ranging from slow steaming, future fuels, cyber security and condition-based maintenance, as well as ABS Rules thanks to ABS Interactive Polling Software. They also heard NAIAS LABS present on marine fuels and the key concerns for 2020.

“The Hellenic shipping technical community possesses a wealth of experience and engineering knowledge, which ABS is able to tap into through the committee and leverage for the benefit of ship operators and the industry,” said Dr. Chris Leontopoulos, HTC Chairman and ABS Director, Global Ships Systems Center. “The committee provides an ongoing dialogue with industry to improve and enhance ABS Rules and guidance globally.”

The HTC brings together ABS and industry leaders to discuss key technical issues and developments as they apply to ABS Rules. The HTC also analyzes technology trends, which are impacting the marine industry.

Source: ABS