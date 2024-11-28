FuelEU Maritime fully integrated in BSM’s emission management services

The countdown for the new FuelEU Maritime regulation is on. It will come into force from 2025. Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) has developed comprehensive FuelEU Maritime measures and digital tools, integrated in its emission management services, to ensure a smooth transition to the highly complex compliance requirements.

BSM already reached an important milestone back in August. By 31 August 2024, Monitoring Plans for all vessels under the scope of FuelEU Maritime had to be submitted to authorised verifiers. BSM successfully transferred all plans before that deadline, ensuring that the managed vessels can comply with all aspects of the regulations from the very beginning.

Over the current year, BSM has made significant efforts to support clients in complying with FuelEU Maritime, enabling to manage the new regulation effectively and avoid non-compliance.

“We have developed integrated IT systems and procedures ensuring the accurate monitoring, recording, correction and reporting of all relevant voyage and emission data of FuelEU effected vessels,” outlines Anil Jacob, Head of Fleet Performance and responsible for BSM’s Emission Management Services.

GHG intensity, compliance balance and expected FuelEU penalties in focus

In addition, a FuelEU Dashboard and a FuelEU Simulator have been designed, which are also fully integrated into BSM’s PAL ship management software. These tools allow users to visualise all FuelEU Maritime-relevant data and ensure reliable forecasts and calculations.

The core functionality of the FuelEU Dashboard is about calculating the anticipated GHG intensity, compliance balance and expected FuelEU penalties based on the vessel’s reported data of fuel for various fuel types under the EU scope. The reported data will be used in penalty assessments for the upcoming years from 2025 to 2050.

Simulate effects of modifications on compliance costs

The FuelEU Simulator is serving as a dynamic platform enabling users to simulate the effects of modifications on managed vessels and provide actionable, ship and trade-specific insights on how customers can minimise compliance costs. Whether that is through simulating the effects of using shore power or estimating the amount of biofuel required for a single voyage or a whole fleet. This offers full transparency across the wide range of options.

Furthermore, BSM offer its customers expert guidance and advice on suitable fuels, compliance technologies and flexible indirect options like pooling to reduce the GHG intensity penalties. Thus, the system can monitor the compliance status of anticipated pools and provide insights into how pools can be managed most efficiently. The user has the option of simulating pools by selecting vessels and creating pools and monitor them continuously to track compliance balance and penalty exposure.

“We are ready on the system side, and we are ready on the service side”, Anil Jacob confirms. “From the outset, our approach was not just to develop measures to ensure the necessary compliance management. We wanted to go further and create real added value. We offer our customers a full and transparent picture of each of their ships and vessel-specific solutions. This ensures the certainty of having all aspects and options fully in view and being able to make substantiated decisions.”

Source: Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM)