FuelEU maritime initiative: Council adopts new law to decarbonise the maritime sector

More renewable and low-carbon fuels will reduce the carbon footprint of the maritime sector in the EU following today’s adoption of a new regulation by the Council on the so-called ‘FuelEU maritime’ initiative.

“The new law will provide legal certainty for ship operators and fuel producers and help kick-start the large-scale production of sustainable maritime fuels, thus substantially delivering on our climate targets at European and global level.”

Raquel Sánchez Jiménez, Spanish Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda

Main objectives of the new legislation

The main objective of the FuelEU maritime initiative, as a key part of the EU’s Fit for 55 package, is to increase the demand for and consistent use of renewable and low-carbon fuels and reduce the greenhouse gas emissions from the shipping sector, while ensuring the smooth operation of maritime traffic and avoiding distortions in the internal market.

The new legislation aims to put maritime transport on the trajectory of the EU’s climate targets for 2030 and 2050 and should play a fundamental role in delivering on the European climate law.

Main provisions of the new regulation

The new regulation contains the following main provisions: