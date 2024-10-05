FuelEU Maritime’s Targets, Compliance, and Penalties

Introduction to FuelEU Maritime Regulation

The FuelEU Maritime Regulation is a cornerstone of the European Union’s “Fit for 55” package, a bold policy initiative designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. This ambitious agenda is not just a step towards regulatory compliance but a vital pathway for the maritime industry to contribute to the EU’s long-term goal of climate neutrality by 2050.

As a key part of the global effort to combat climate change, the FuelEU Maritime Regulation targets one of the largest contributors to global emissions—the shipping industry. It promotes the use of sustainable and low-carbon fuels in maritime transport, helping to create a future where shipping companies can achieve both profitability and sustainability.

This regulation applies to ships over 5,000 gross tonnage (GT) that operate in and out of ports within the jurisdiction of an EU member state. It sets out a clear framework for monitoring, reporting, and verifying compliance with greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity reduction targets. Ultimately, it incentivises shipping companies to transition to sustainable fuels, a change that benefits both their business and the environment.

What is the FuelEU Certificate of Compliance?

The FuelEU Certificate of Compliance is more than just a regulatory document—it’s a marker of leadership in sustainable shipping. From January 2025, all ships operating within the EU and European Economic Area (EEA) must obtain this certificate, demonstrating their adherence to the greenhouse gas intensity reduction targets set by the FuelEU Maritime regulation. Compliance is a critical step toward reducing the maritime industry’s environmental footprint while positioning forward-thinking operators to capitalise on a more sustainable future.

Requirements for Obtaining FuelEU Certificate

To obtain the FuelEU certificate of compliance, shipping companies must meet several key requirements outlined in the FuelEU Maritime Regulation:

1. Use certified sustainable low-carbon fuels: Ships must use fuels that meet the EU’s sustainability criteria and have a lower life-cycle greenhouse gas (GHG) intensity compared to traditional fossil fuels.

2. Meet annual GHG intensity reduction targets: The regulation sets gradual targets for reducing the GHG intensity of energy used on-board ships, starting from 2025 and becoming more stringent towards 2050.

3. Submit a verified emissions report: Shipping companies must prepare and submit an annual emissions report, verified by an accredited third-party verifier, detailing the ship’s fuel consumption, emissions, and compliance with the GHG intensity reduction targets.

4. Obtain certification from accredited verifiers: The FuelEU certificate is issued by independent verifiers accredited by the European Commission, such as classification societies, once they have assessed and confirmed the ship’s compliance with the regulation’s requirements.

Calculating FuelEU Compliance

Compliance with the FuelEU Maritime regulation is calculated based on the well-to-wake greenhouse gas intensity of the fuels used on board, accounting for emissions across the entire fuel lifecycle—from production to combustion. This holistic approach encourages companies to look beyond the ship’s immediate emissions and consider the broader impact of their fuel choices.

By working with accredited verifiers like classification societies, operators can ensure their fuel choices and emission reports align with the regulation’s standards. ZeroNorth’s platform provides the technology and data needed to streamline this process, enabling operators to manage their compliance with ease and accuracy.

Penalties for Non-Compliance

Non-compliance with the FuelEU Maritime regulation carries financial penalties, calculated based on the compliance deficit—the gap between required and achieved greenhouse gas intensity reduction. Ships failing to meet their targets face a penalty of €2,400 per tonne of VLSFO equivalent, driving home the cost of relying on high-carbon fuels.

However, by embracing sustainable practices and partnering with ZeroNorth, shipping companies can not only avoid these penalties but also unlock new efficiencies. Penalty revenues will be reinvested into projects that facilitate the transition to climate-neutral maritime transport, meaning those who lead in compliance are also contributing to industry-wide progress.

Developing a Fuel Transition Strategy

Creating a fuel transition strategy is essential for long-term compliance and success. Forward-thinking companies are evaluating alternatives such as biofuels, e-fuels, hydrogen, ammonia, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) to meet the regulation’s targets.

Partnering with ZeroNorth empowers operators to optimise fuel choices, reduce emissions, and maximise profits through data-driven insights. By working closely with sustainable fuel suppliers and accredited verifiers, companies can ensure they remain compliant while seizing the opportunity to future-proof their operations.

Pooling Agreements for Compliance

Pooling agreements offer a flexible and cost-effective route to compliance, allowing groups of ships to jointly meet emissions intensity targets. Vessels that exceed their compliance requirements can share their surplus with underperforming ships within the pool, creating opportunities for collaboration and mutual benefit.

By pooling resources, shipping companies can reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, and accelerate the transition to low-carbon fuels. ZeroNorth’s platform can assist operators in managing and optimising these agreements, ensuring transparency and seamless coordination across fleets.

Role of Classification Societies

Classification societies, such as those accredited by the International Association of Classification Societies (IACS), play a key role in ensuring compliance with the FuelEU Maritime regulation. These organisations verify emission reports, assess fuel choices, and issue the required certificates of compliance.

Collaboration between shipping companies and classification societies is critical for ensuring successful compliance. With ZeroNorth’s platform, this collaboration becomes even more efficient, empowering companies to streamline data reporting and compliance processes, ensuring that vessels continue to operate smoothly and profitably.

Certified Sustainable Fuel Suppliers

Procuring certified sustainable low-carbon fuels is central to meeting FuelEU Maritime’s requirements. Major suppliers, such as Neste and Renewable Energy Group, offer biofuels that meet the EU’s rigorous sustainability standards, ensuring emissions reductions and compliance.

Establishing strong relationships with these certified fuel suppliers and using ZeroNorth’s platform to manage the traceability and certification of fuels ensures that shipping companies not only meet the regulatory demands but also secure a competitive advantage in a low-carbon future.

Vessel Modifications for Alternative Fuels

Transitioning to alternative fuels may necessitate vessel modifications to ensure safety and efficiency. From engine upgrades to storage system adjustments, shipping companies must work with classification societies to ensure that vessels are prepared for new fuel types.

By using ZeroNorth’s data-driven platform, operators can make informed decisions about vessel upgrades and ensure that modifications meet both safety standards and FuelEU requirements. This proactive approach supports the transition to cleaner fuels while optimising vessel performance.

Impacts on the Shipping Industry

The FuelEU Maritime regulation represents both a challenge and an opportunity for the shipping industry. While adapting to the regulation may initially increase costs, those who embrace compliance early will unlock new efficiencies and competitive advantages. By working with ZeroNorth, companies can optimise their fuel use, reduce emissions, and improve profitability—turning compliance into a strategic advantage.

Best Practices and Key Takeaways

To stay ahead of the curve, shipping companies should:

Develop a comprehensive fuel transition strategy that evaluates alternative fuels and vessel modifications.

Partner with certified sustainable fuel suppliers to secure long-term access to compliant fuels.

Collaborate with accredited verifiers to ensure accurate reporting and compliance.

Consider pooling agreements for flexibility and cost savings.

Stay informed about emerging technologies and regulatory updates.

By taking a proactive approach and implementing best practices, shipping companies can not only comply with the FuelEU Maritime regulation but also position themselves as leaders in the industry’s green transition.

Partner with ZeroNorth to navigate FuelEU Maritime and lead the way in decarbonising the shipping industry. Our technology will help you not only comply but thrive in the transition to a more sustainable future.

Source: ZeroNorth