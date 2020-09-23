Fugro CEO Mark Heine participates in high-level UN Ocean Stewardship meeting

Fugro CEO Mark Heine joined a select and diverse group of global business leaders and top United Nations (UN) and government decision makers yesterday for the first Ocean Stewardship Annual Review meeting. Convened online by the UN Global Compact and organised to coincide with the UN General Assembly, the meeting comprised CEO roundtable sessions to identify critical actions for the ocean in support of the Decade of Action and its related 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Heine participated in the ‘Mapping the Ocean’ CEO Roundtable, which focused on ways to expand data collection and data sharing efforts as related to mapping the world’s ocean. All discussions were informed by UN Global Compact Ocean Action publications, including the Sustainable Ocean Principles, the Ocean Stewardship 2030 Report and the Blue Bonds Reference Paper.

“Sustainable ocean business requires a vastly improved understanding of the world’s ocean and its processes, and that understanding starts with a map,” Heine said. “I was pleased to share Fugro’s perspective on the importance of public-private partnerships, emerging technologies, and consistent regulatory policies across nations to achieve the goal of a wholly mapped ocean.”

Fugro’s commitment to ocean science initiatives and a sustainable ocean economy is well documented and includes industry-leading support for The Nippon Foundation-GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project and the upcoming UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development (2021-2030). Both efforts align with Fugro’s vision to help create a safe and liveable world and are part of the company’s global sustainability programme.

