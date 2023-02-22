Fugro opens cutting-edge remote operations centre in St. John’s, Canada

Fugro celebrated the launch of their new remote operations centre (ROC) in St. John’s, Canada, yesterday. The high-tech communications hub will allow Fugro experts to control offshore survey operations remotely for safer, more efficient and more sustainable projects. The milestone was marked by an open house event, giving clients and government officials the opportunity to tour the state-of-the-art facility and experience first-hand the innovative technologies on offer.

The St. John’s ROC will serve offshore energy and other marine-based clients whose work in Canada often involves harsh operating conditions and/or long-distance mobilisations. By limiting the number of crew required to work offshore, remote survey technologies will help clients minimise project risk while significantly reducing their carbon emissions. Clients will also benefit from improved project timelines as data processing takes place in near-real time, allowing faster access to critical project information.

Fugro built the ROC with support from the federally funded Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Oil and Gas Industry Recovery Assistance Fund. The fund was created to maximise employment among Newfoundland and Labrador residents and support the recovery of the local offshore oil and gas industry.

“Newfoundland and Labrador workers are leading the world in lowering emissions and building up renewables,” said the Honourable Seamus O’Regan Jr., Canada’s Minister of Labour. “Fugro gets it. Great to have them on board.”

“Digitisation has become synonymous with innovation in the offshore sector,” said the Honourable Andrew Parsons, Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology. “For companies such as Fugro, this technology allows it to take advantage of new and emerging technologies, while generating environmental benefits as we navigate the energy transition. That was the intent of the fund, and it is great to see this international firm open a state-of-the-art facility in St. John’s as a result.”

“Fugro’s St. John’s office has been a regional employer for nearly three decades. In that time we’ve introduced some remarkable – even award-winning – innovations, but none so transformative as the digitally-based solutions we can now provide from the Canada ROC,” said Pat Byrne, Marine Asset Integrity Manager for Fugro in Canada. “The ability to perform remote operations, provide processing and data management services, all from our control facility in St. John’s, represents a pivotal moment for this region. It’s exciting to consider the benefits this shift will bring, not only to our clients but also to our workforce.”

