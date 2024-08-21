Fugro strengthens commitment to UN Global Compact Ocean Stewardship Coalition

Fugro is now a patron of the UN Global Compact Ocean Stewardship Coalition, deepening its commitment to responsible business practices and ocean sustainability. As a patron, Fugro will join the Ocean Leaders Group, a high-level advisory body that shapes the coalition’s strategic direction and policy recommendations.

The UN Global Compact Ocean Stewardship Coalition is a platform for ocean-related industries, academic institutions, financial actors, governments and UN institutions to collaborate on advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development. The coalition aims to bring the business voice to UN processes, broaden principle-based sustainable ocean business, advance the business community’s leadership towards the 2030 Agenda, drive science-based ocean-climate action, and scale up blue finance.

Fugro has been a member of the coalition since 2021, aligning its strategies and operations with the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact and the Sustainable Ocean Principles. Fugro also supports the coalition’s workstreams on ocean data, ocean mapping, and ocean health, contributing its industry leading expertise and data to improve the understanding and management of the ocean.

Mark Heine, CEO of Fugro, stated, “We are excited to strengthen our commitment to the UN Global Compact Ocean Stewardship Coalition by joining the Ocean Leaders Group. We look forward to further expand our collaboration with global leaders and influencing the ocean agenda at the highest level. Together, we can drive meaningful change and ensure the long-term health and resilience of our oceans.”

Source: Fugro