Fugro’s new SeisWind® 3D system delivers the highest level of precision mapping for the safe development of offshore projects

Fugro has successfully completed a series of trials and testing configurations for their new SeisWind® 3D ultra ultra high resolution (UUHR) seismic system off the coast of the Netherlands. SeisWind® 3D is designed to offer an efficient data acquisition footprint with the highest resolution to enable detailed ground modelling and interpretation of near surface geology for the safe development of offshore projects. With the ability to acquire precise data in shorter periods, SeisWind® 3D improves project development schedules, lowers HSSE risk for offshore crew by reducing operational exposure hours, and mitigates potential project risks.

SeisWind® 3D is an evolution of Fugro’s UUHR seismic service that consists of eight solid custom specification digital streamers, with proprietary sources and decimetre accuracy in-sea positioning systems. Data is processed by in-house experts, utilising the latest Fugro developments in UUHR seismic imaging, for the creation of detailed ground models for offshore asset installation planning.

Blair McGunnigle, Fugro’s Seismic Data Acquisition Product Owner said: “I am very excited to announce the successful delivery of our SeisWind® 3D UUHR system that will offer our clients an efficient acquisition method whilst respecting fundamental geophysical principles to enable our in-house data delivery teams to provide the highest quality data. Understanding near surface geology and derisking shallow hazards is critical as we continue to support the safe development of complex offshore projects.”

Source: Fugro