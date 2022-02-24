Fugro’s vision technologies provides safer and more efficient offshore installation and decommissioning operations for Heerema

Fugro has signed a four-year global framework agreement with Heerema Marine Contractors for survey and positioning support services onboard Heerema’s heavy lift crane vessels. Fugro’s worldwide reach and technology offers Heerema a solid support base for their global project portfolio, ensuring optimised offshore operations that minimise environmental impact.

Fugro will use their innovative vision technologies, such as QuickVision®, 3Direct® and InclinoCam®, combined with remote services and expert teams to optimise Heerema’s offshore installation and decommissioning campaigns across Europe, the Americas, Middle East, and APAC regions.

Fugro’s survey Geo-data and positioning support will assist Heerema in identifying seabed structures and debris while providing centimetre level precision for installation projects. Real-time touchless inspection and monitoring technology offers a much safer, more efficient, and sustainable solution to offshore operations. Remote support will also enable Heerema to monitor their operations in real-time leading to faster and more informed decision making as their projects progress.

Jan van Akkeren, Heerema’s Director Operations & Equipment and Technology & Heerema Simulation Centre, said: “We are pleased to partner with Fugro for our survey services. Their professionalism, experience, and ambitions fit very well with Heerema’s objectives, especially in the offshore wind market.”

Thijs Prins, Fugro’s Service Line Director Marine Asset Integrity, said: “Our vision-based technologies and remote services improve staff safety, significantly reduce project complexity, accelerate turnaround times, and allow operations to be conducted in a wider weather window – critical benefits for Heerema as they complete campaigns over the next four years. We’re proud to be delivering innovative solutions that support the responsible installation, maintenance and decommissioning of offshore energy assets.”

