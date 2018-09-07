Fujairah 380 CST bunker premium at record high of $14/mt on cargo tightness

Ex-wharf 380 CST bunker fuel premiums in Fujairah struck a record high Thursday as supply tightness persisted in the cargo market.

The premium for Fujairah ex-wharf 380 CST bunker fuel to the Mean of Platts Arab Gulf 180 CST high sulfur fuel oil assessments rose by $4.77/mt day on day to $13.97/mt Thursday, hitting a record high since Platts started Fujairah 380 CST ex-wharf bunker fuel assessments, S&P Platts data showed.

“Ex-wharf premiums are still keeping way above plus ten dollars [to MOPAG 180 CST HSFO assessments],” a Fujairah bunker fuel trader said.

Higher arbitrage flow to the East had led to a tighter cargo fuel oil supply in the Arab Gulf market.

“Cargo is still tight because AG is sending more cargoes to Singapore,” a fuel oil trader said. Singapore is attracting fuel cargoes due to lower imports from Europe and the US in August. This resulted in higher cash differentials. The 380 CST cash differential was assessed at $7.65/mt on August 1, the highest since June 17, 2015, Platts data showed.

Meanwhile, bunker fuel uptake at Fujairah had been brisk since August amid lingering fears of quality issues at Singapore.

“Demand [in Fujairah] is still strong this week but cargo avails are still tight,” a Fujairah bunker fuel supplier said.

On the delivered front, supplies had also been tight for prompt dates, hence suppliers who can cater to these were targeting higher premiums, sources said.

Fujairah is one of the world’s top bunkering ports.

