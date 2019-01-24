Fujairah bans use of open-loop scrubbers in port waters as IMO 2020 looms

In a significant development, the Port of Fujairah issued a notice Tuesday banning the use of open-loop scrubbers in its port waters.

“Ships will have to use compliant fuel once the IMO [International Maritime Organization] 2020 sulfur cap comes into force,” the port said in the notice.

The move by Fujairah, among the top bunkering ports globally, could further boost demand for low sulfur bunker fuels, including alternative fuels such as LNG, as the IMO’s global sulfur limit rule for marine fuels inches closer.

The IMO will cap global sulfur content in marine fuels at 0.5% from January 1, 2020, down from 3.5% currently. This applies outside the designated emission control areas where the limit is already 0.1%.

Shipowners will have to switch to more expensive cleaner fuels or use HSFO with scrubbers to comply with this rule.

In areas where the discharge of wash water is not permitted, vessel operators are more likely to use compliant fuel instead of switching to a closed loop mode of operation, as this would require converting currently installed open loop systems to closed loop or hybrid systems, which would be complex and costly, industry sources said.

Fujairah’s decision to prohibit the use of open-loop scrubbers mirrors recent moves by Singapore and China and is intended to protect the marine environment.

Singapore is set to ban the discharge of wash water from open-loop scrubbers in its port waters from January 1, 2020, while China has already done so from January 1, 2019 in its emission control areas covering inland waters and most of its coastline, including Bohai Bay waters.

Open-loop scrubbers have also been banned earlier in many other regions including Belgium, California and Massachusetts and along Germany’s Rhine River.

An open-loop scrubber uses seawater to remove sulfur oxides from the engine exhaust. The sulfur oxide in the exhaust reacts with the water to form sulfuric acid, which is then washed back into the sea after neutralization.

Some industry sources argue that open-loop scrubbers do not address environmental issues as they simply take sulfur out of the air and put it into the ocean.

On January 15, protection and indemnity insurer Gard said on its website that the list of states and ports that regulate open-loop scrubber discharge in their waters was likely to increase over time.

“We advise members and clients to monitor the situation closely and ensure that crews on board vessels fitted with open-loop scrubbers are made aware of any relevant local discharge requirements in force,” it said.

Source: Platts