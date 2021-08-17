FUJAIRAH DATA: July bunker sales jump 2.8% on month to 2021 high

The UAE’s Port of Fujairah bunker sales in July climbed 2.8% on the month to the highest total this year as the world’s third-largest bunkering hub made gains in low sulfur fuel oils, according to Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data on its website.

Total sales rose to 690,339 cu m in July from 671,857 cu m in June. Last month’s volume was the highest this year, previously set in January 2021.

The premium for Fujairah-delivered marine fuel against FOB Singapore has been firming up as the market faces a slight shortage of bunker barges and even stronger demand in Q3, S&P Global Platts reported on July 27. By comparison, July bunker sales in Singapore — the world’s biggest bunkering hub — showed a 1.2% drop on the month to 4.06 million mt, as sales of IMO-compliant grades including LSFO declined from the previous month. .

Among the biggest changes at Fujairah for July, sales rebounded 81% for marine gasoil bunkers to 1,422 cu m, after slumping 53% a month earlier. Including the low sulfur complex, overall marine gasoil sales fell 6.8% to 29,575 cu m in July.

Sales of low sulfur marine fuel, which include the 180 CST and 380 CST low sulfur fuel oil grades, advanced 4.7% on the month to 536,103 cu m in July. They accounted for 77.66% of total sales, up from 76.2% in June.

Sales of the high sulfur marine fuel oil 380 CST accounted for 17.34% of total sales, down from 18.2% in June, the data showed.

Source: Platts