Fujairah data: Light distillates stockpiles fall for first time in 4 weeks

Gasoline and other light distillates stockpiles at Fujairah in the UAE dropped for the first time in four weeks, another sign of tightening supplies in the region, according to data released Wednesday by the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone.

Inventories of light products stood at 7.483 million barrels as of Monday, down 8% for the week after climbing 15% the previous three weeks. Light distillates covered in the report are gasoline, naphtha and condensates that are stored in white product tanks and have an API of 45 degrees and above.

“Major refineries are facing problems so we see far-east supplying to the Arab Gulf,” a Singapore trader said.

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co.’s Ruwais Refinery West’s residue fluid catalytic converter is undergoing maintenance and is currently offline, an ADNOC spokesman said Monday.

“There’s tight supply in the Arab Gulf,” an India-based trader said.

“India west coast is supplying to the Arab Gulf, we see more from west coast India to Arab Gulf nowadays because of tightening supply,” another India-based trader said.

Total inventories at Fujairah climbed 1.6% over the past week to 19.379 million barrels, a four-week high.

Stockpiles of middle distillates, such as gasoil, diesel, marine gasoil, jet fuel and kerosene, slipped 9% to 2.101 million barrels, a three-week low.

Heavy distillate and residue inventories climbed 14% to 9.795 million barrels. Heavy products are fuel oils used for marine bunkers and power generation.

Source: Platts