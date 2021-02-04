FUJAIRAH DATA: Oil products stocks climb across board for first time in 8 weeks

Oil products stockpiles at the UAE’s east coast Fujairah port climbed to a four-week high, with all categories showing gains for the first time in eight weeks and demand for bunker fuel slowing.

Total inventory stood at 23.282 million barrels as of Feb. 1, up 7% from a week earlier and the highest since Jan. 4, according to Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data provided exclusively to S&P Global Platts on Feb. 3. Middle distillates led the way, showing a 15% gain to 5.171 million barrels after rising 16% a week earlier. The 33% increase over two weeks puts middle distillates at a six-week high.

Heavy distillates inventories, including marine bunkers and fuel used in power generation, stood at 10.78 million barrels on Feb. 1, up 8% from a week earlier and the highest in two weeks.

Fujairah-delivered marine fuel with 0.5% sulfur bunker was $461/mt on Feb. 2, $6/mt lower than in Singapore, the world’s largest bunkering hub, according to Platts assessments. Fujairah demand has “dialed down a fair measure from Feb. 1,” Platts reported in its daily Bunkerwire for Feb. 2.

Fujairah marine fuel sales have been hurt due to mainly oil tankers, instead of container ships or cruise lines, calling at Fujairah as well as OPEC+ production cuts, according to Cem Saral, CEO of bunker reseller Cockett Marine Oil.

OPEC, Russia and several other key oil producing countries have cooperated on a series of output cuts for more than four years to boost prices, including an unprecedented 9.7 million b/d cuts in mid-2020 during the depths of the pandemic. Those cuts are now being tapered gradually, though Saudi Arabia has announced a unilateral additional 1 million b/d cut for February and March to shore up the market as infection numbers have soared this winter.

Light distillates stockpiles, including gasoline and naphtha, stood at 7.331 million barrels as of Feb. 1, up 1% from a week earlier and representing a three-week high.

