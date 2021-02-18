FUJAIRAH DATA: Oil products stocks drop to 2021 low as fuel oil exports set record high

Oil products stockpiles at the Port of Fujairah dropped to the lowest level of 2021, with exports of fuel oil setting a record high.

Total inventory was 20.854 million barrels on Feb. 15, down 1.6% from a week earlier and the lowest since Nov. 30, according to Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, or FOIZ, data released Feb. 17 exclusively to S&P Global Platts.

Heavy distillates, including marine bunkers and fuel oil, dropped 3% over the same period to 9.487 million barrels, also the lowest since Nov. 30.

Fuel oil exports for the week started Feb. 8 were 440,000 b/d, setting a record 447,000 b/d for the four-week moving average, according to data intelligence firm Kpler. Shipments for the most recent week were heading for Singapore, Sri Lanka, Kenya, Mauritius and Sudan.

As for marine bunkers, demand for very low sulfur fuel oil at Fujairah is “relatively steady,” Lars Liebig, managing director of Uniper Energy DMCC, told Platts. Uniper Energy, which operates one of the two refineries at Fujairah, has two 40,000 b/d distillation units that have capacity to produce about 210,000 mt a month of IMO-compliant bunker fuel.

Middle distillates stocks stood at 4.166 million barrels as of Feb. 15, a four-week low and down 5% from a week earlier. The category includes gasoil, diesel and jet fuel.

Light distillates, including gasoline and naphtha stocks, rose to 7.201 million barrels as of Feb. 15, up 3% from a week earlier and the highest in two weeks.

All 11 commercial terminal operators at Fujairah participate in the weekly inventory report, according to FOIZ. The storage volumes include activities such as blending and refining. FOIZ has provided the inventory data to Platts since January 2017.

Source: Platts