Fujairah data: Refined product stocks fall 5.8% on heavy distillate decline

Refined product stocks at the Middle Eastern hub of Fujairah fell 5.8% in the week to July 29 to 18.255 million barrels, according to data released Wednesday by the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone.

The biggest decline was in heavy distillates, which dropped by 13.9% to 8.436 million barrels. Increasing bunker demand in the region was a key driver, according to a report by S&P Global Platts Analytics.

“Activity in Fujairah has picked up, with availability of bunker barges at the port tightening as a result,” the report said.

The heavy distillates and residues category includes fuel oil used as a marine fuel and for power generation.

Middle distillate stocks, including gasoil, diesel, marine gasoil, jet fuel and kerosene, saw a less pronounced decline, slipping by 0.3% to 2.095 million barrels. Platts Analytics pointed to a relatively bullish market in the East of Suez region as well as tight supplies in North Asia.

Meanwhile light distillate inventories bucked the trend, gaining 3.2% to 7.724 million barrels during the period. The gasoline market East of Suez remained balanced, Platts Analytics said.

Light distillates covered in the report are gasoline, naphtha and condensates that are stored in white product tanks and have an API of 45 degrees and above.

All commercial terminal operators in Fujairah participate in the weekly stock reporting at the request of FOIZ, the Middle East’s largest commercial storage facility for refined products. A total of 11 terminals participate, including storage volumes involved in activities such as blending and refining.

Source: Platts