Fujairah residue stocks at 2-year high as LSFO inflow rises ahead of IMO 2020

Stocks of heavy distillates and residues at Fujairah have jumped to a two-year high this week, as a projected rise in marine fuel demand ahead of IMO 2020 has driven more low sulfur supplies into the Middle Eastern port.

Heavy distillates and residues at Fujairah rose 1.5% to 12.771 million barrels in the week to Monday, according to Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data released late Wednesday.

Stock levels were last higher at 13.456 million barrels on July 17, 2017, the data showed.

While Fujairah remains a key export destination for high sulfur fuel, there have been inflows of low sulfur fuel supplies from Singapore instead, sources told S&P Global Platts recently.

The fuel oil market has started to see IMO-compliant marine fuel being shipped from Singapore to Fujairah, reflecting imminent changes to global trade flows for residual fuels going into 2020.

Fujairah will be short of low sulfur marine fuel cargoes and it will need to import them to meet its bunker demand, according to sources. Currently, only a small number of Fujairah-based companies are able to produce low sulfur marine fuel, sources said.

These initial trade flows from the east toward the Persian Gulf likely signal the start of an atypical arbitrage flow for IMO-compliant marine fuels, sources added.

High sulfur fuel oil has traditionally found its way from the PG — and most parts of the rest of the world too — to Singapore, the world’s largest ship refueling destination.

Singapore’s biggest import source remains the Middle East, and the city state had imported 438,657 mt of fuel oil from the Middle East over October 3-9, of which 244,615 mt was from the UAE, showed the latest Enterprise Singapore data.

New shipping rules taking effect in January require shippers to use fuel with no more than 0.5% of sulfur, compared to the 3.5% content currently allowed.

Stockpiles of heavy distillates in Fujairah have been climbing as producers get ready for the shift in the marine fuel regulation, the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone data showed.

Source: Platts