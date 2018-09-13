Fujairah/Singapore bunker price spread widens to 4-year high as tightness persists

The delivered bunker fuel price spread between Fujairah and Singapore has been widening from late August, gaining nearly $18/mt from then until now to hit a four-year high, amid prompt tightness in the Fujairah market, S&P Global Platts data showed.

The tightness in Fujairah could persist in the near term, amid higher cargo arbitrage flows from the Persian Gulf to the East, trade sources said.

“Supply still seems restricted right now, it is already halfway through September and could continue into October,” a Fujairah bunker fuel supplier said.

The Fujairah-Singapore delivered 380 CST bunker price spread was $17.75/mt at Tuesday’s close versus parity on August 23, and prior to that, in the first three weeks of August, the Singapore bunker fuel price was above Fujairah’s.

The spread was last wider at $21.50/mt on July 25, 2014.

Tighter cargo supply and committed barging schedules at prompt dates has been supporting the Fujairah bunker fuel market since late August, trade sources said.

“It is not surprising to see a wide range of offers these days, depending on how prompt the suppliers can commit … cargo and logistics are still tight for the market,” a Fujairah bunker fuel trader said.

Bunker fuel demand has also been largely steady throughout August, according to Fujairah sources.

Meanwhile, strong selling interest in the Singapore delivered bunker fuel market has been capping price gains, with some competitive offers seen in the daily spot market, Singapore sources said.

Singapore and Fujairah are among the world’s largest bunkering hubs.

Source: Platts