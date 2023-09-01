Fujairah’s fuel oil inventories drawn 2% in August

Fujairah’s residual fuel inventories have averaged 2% lower so far this month than across July, per the latest data from the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) and S&P Global.

Fujairah middle distillate, heavy distillate and residual stocks since October 2020

Changes in monthly average Fujairah stocks from July to August (so far):

Heavy distillate and residual stocks down 225,000 bbls to 9.14 million bbls

Middle distillate stocks down 867,000 bbls to 2.15 million bbls

According to cargo tracker Vortexa, Fujairah has imported 381,000 b/d of fuel oil so far this month, significantly higher than 293,000 b/d in July. Around 32% of fuel oil imports have arrived from Russia, followed by Iraq (19%) and Iran (15%).

In the same time period, the port’s fuel oil exports have risen by 85,000 b/d to 486,000 b/d. The majority of fuel oil exports from the Middle Eastern bunker hub have departed for Singapore (45%), followed by Malaysia (16%) and Thailand (8%).

Middle distillate stocks have also plunged and averaged 29% lower than last month.

A source says prompt availability of all bunker fuel grades remains “super tight” amid good demand in Fujairah. Most suppliers are recommending lead times of 5-7 days across all grades in the Middle Eastern bunkering hub – almost unchanged from last week. However, some suppliers can offer prompt dates depending on stem size.

Source: Engine