Fujcon 2021 & The Fujairah Bunkering Week Forge Ahead Virtually On 22-24 March 2021

Organisers and Hosts have confirmed that Fujairah Bunkering & Fuel Oil Forum, will convene as a virtual Forum on March 22-24 2021, maintaining its biennial timing since the Forum was launched in 2000. The dates for Fujcon 2021 were set at the close of the event in 2019 and the event will be held as scheduled in a virtual format, taking into account COVID-19. FUJCON is organised by Conference Connection and held under the auspices of the Government of Fujairah & the Port of Fujairah, and supported by the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, with the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah & Member of the UAE Supreme Council.

Under the theme, “Fuelling the Future –Solutions & Challenges”, the Forum, where key decision makers, thought leaders and marine experts will be sharing views, analysis and insights on the global bunker and fuel oil market developments, will explore the continuing impact and recovery from COVID-19 against the backdrop of industry challenges of the IMO 2020 transition, OPEC + oil price collapse, the horizon of a multiple fuel future, digitalization, decarbonisation and sustainability goals.

The Government of Fujairah spokesperson remarked “The hosting of FUJCON affirms the commitment of the Government of Fujairah and Port of Fujairah as hosts, to maintain the schedule and momentum for this important biennial industry gathering and to provide timely updates for the international bunkering community. During the course of the Forum, expert speakers will provide much attention, deliberation and discussions of industry concerns, 2 -2- challenges and successes, delving into how international regulations can be executed for the benefit of the industry & Fujairah.” Optional pre-conference workshops will precede Fujcon and be scheduled as part of Fujairah Bunkering Week (FBW), giving participants a wide choice of fuel oil disciplines and offer indepth analysis on oil trading, managing bunker fuels post IMO 2020 and buying & selling bunkers.

The one and two-day courses, will examine the impact of new maritime regulations and guidelines, changes in market dynamics reshaped by the pandemic, while providing extensive learning opportunities with in-depth instruction, practical insights and best practices; with case studies and guest presentations specially arranged as part of the curriculum. Amidst the backdrop of Fujairah’s importance as an international anchorage, crude oil & oil products hub, FUJCON 2021 and the FBW will provide an exciting platform for key players to meet, interact and forge new partnership and connections, transforming Fujairah into a vibrant oil, product trading and storage hub.

Source: Fujicon 2021